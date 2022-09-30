A new Superfund Research Center (SRC) at Yale will conduct extensive analysis of emerging water contaminants that have been linked to liver cancer. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences recently awarded Yale a $7.35 million grant to support the research program over the next five years. The multidisciplinary center - one of 25 university-based Superfund Research Centers around the country - will be led by scientists at the Yale School of Public Health (YSPH) and Yale School of Engineering & Applied Science. Researchers from the Yale School of Medicine and Yale School of the Environment also will be involved.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO