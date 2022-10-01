ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Men’s Soccer Falls to Texas Lutheran 5-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their conference match against Texas Lutheran University this afternoon 5-0. It was a tough day for the Mountaineers out on the Mountaineer Soccer Field today as Schreiner was outmatched by the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University. The Mountaineers were able to get 8 shots off against the Bulldogs, but unfortunately, only 2 of them were on target, and none of them found their way to the back of the net.
SEGUIN, TX
Women’s Soccer Defeats Austin College 1-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Austin College this afternoon 1-0. It was a great match by the Mountaineers out in Sherman, Texas, as they put together their 4th straight shut out performance, this time against the Kangaroos of Austin College. As the first half came to an end, both teams were still held scoreless. However, as time wound down in the second half, it was the freshman phenom, Ashley Esparza, who would be the hero for the Mountaineers as she sunk a free kick in the 85th minute to give Schreiner the 1-0 lead, and ultimately the win.
SHERMAN, TX
Volleyball Falls to Trinity University 3-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Trinity University this evening 3-0. It was a tough match for the Mountaineers this evening as they were outmatched by the Tigers from Trinity University in just three sets. Leading the way for Schreiner was senior, Brooke Byer, who finished with a team high 11 kills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Volleyball Drops Match Against Colorado College 3-2

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team lost their conference match against Colorado College this morning 3-2. It was a close match for the Mountaineers this morning as they took the Tigers from Colorado College all the way to 5 sets. Unfotunately, Schreiner wouldn’t come out on top though as the close fifth set finished 15-12 in favor of Colorado College.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Women’s Soccer Gets 0-0 Draw Against University of Dallas

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team forced a 0-0 draw this evening in their conference match against the University of Dallas. The Mountaineer defense stood strong once again for Schreiner out on the road as the Mountaineers forced another conference 0-0 draw. The Mountaineers did manage to put three shots on goal, but unfortunately, none of them found the back of the net. However, no goals found their way to the back of the net against the Mountaineers either as junior Goalkeep, Audrey Rivera, put together another clean sheet with 2 saves on 2 shots on goal.
IRVING, TX

