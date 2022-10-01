KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Austin College this afternoon 1-0. It was a great match by the Mountaineers out in Sherman, Texas, as they put together their 4th straight shut out performance, this time against the Kangaroos of Austin College. As the first half came to an end, both teams were still held scoreless. However, as time wound down in the second half, it was the freshman phenom, Ashley Esparza, who would be the hero for the Mountaineers as she sunk a free kick in the 85th minute to give Schreiner the 1-0 lead, and ultimately the win.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO