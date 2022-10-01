Read full article on original website
Related
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Tourist Face Plants Into Concrete While Running Away From Bull Elk At Yellowstone National Park
Part 47,667 of Yellowstone National Park bozos never ceasing to amaze me. It truly is alarming how many freak shows of people have tried to get near arms length from pretty dangerous creatures at the park. We’ve seen it happen with bison, elk, bighorn sheep, and hell, just about any...
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’
Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
Campers React To Massive Herd Of Bison Surrounding Their Tents At Yellowstone: “Our Campsite Has Been Taken Over”
That would scare the life out of you after a sleep in your tent. Imagine waking up in Yellowstone and seeing whole herd surrounding your campsite would give you the biggest scare ever. Bison are massive and have the potential to get mad and run you right over. This is...
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park
People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brave Elk Calf Crosses Dangerous Yellowstone Rapids in Viral Video
You can’t argue that America’s national parks have seen their fair share of wild weather this year. From waterfalls in Death Valley to devastating flooding in Yellowstone to scorching wildfires in Yosemite, our parks have endured a lot. Not only does it affect us, but it has dire consequences for our animals. For instance, Yellowstone’s elk population has had to make necessary adjustments following historic flooding that ravaged the park this summer.
WATCH: Hikers Unknowingly Walk Within Feet of Wild Wolf Pack in Yellowstone National Park
When one thinks of a pack of wild wolves the vision that often comes to mind is a pack of vicious predators. However, as one shocking video proves, these wild animals aren’t always out for a hunt. And, two oblivious hikers should be very thankful for this!. Shocking Video...
Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In
And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
Wyoming Fourth-Graders Roast Idiot Tourists Of Yellowstone National Park With Hilarious Song
Even the kids around there get it. You want to see a collection of some of the dumbest people on Earth, just set up a camera at Yellowstone National Park. Starting fires, walking near geysers, approaching grizzly bears, trying to pet a bison, hopping barriers, it’s a revolving door of stupid.
Trail Cam Captures Wild Footage Of Grizzly Bear Chasing After Pack Of Wild Horses
Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them.
Bison Nearly Runs Motorcycle Over During Frightening Encounter At Yellowstone National Park
Motorcycles and Yellowstone National Park make for an interesting combination. On the one hand, there probably isn’t a more stunning and scenic place in America to take a bike though. But on the other, the amount of bison in the park makes for the potential of a frightening encounter… one that gets much scarier when you’re not safely inside a car.
cohaitungchi.com
21 Epic Things To Do In Yosemite National Park With Kids
There are so many things to do in Yosemite National Park and it is a beautiful place to explore in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Originally we were planning on staying at a campground outside of the park, but last minute we had a chance to get a spot at the North Pines campground in Yosemite. I am so glad we did!
Comments / 0