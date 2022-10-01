ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’

Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park

People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
Outsider.com

Brave Elk Calf Crosses Dangerous Yellowstone Rapids in Viral Video

You can’t argue that America’s national parks have seen their fair share of wild weather this year. From waterfalls in Death Valley to devastating flooding in Yellowstone to scorching wildfires in Yosemite, our parks have endured a lot. Not only does it affect us, but it has dire consequences for our animals. For instance, Yellowstone’s elk population has had to make necessary adjustments following historic flooding that ravaged the park this summer.
Whiskey Riff

Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In

And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
cohaitungchi.com

21 Epic Things To Do In Yosemite National Park With Kids

There are so many things to do in Yosemite National Park and it is a beautiful place to explore in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Originally we were planning on staying at a campground outside of the park, but last minute we had a chance to get a spot at the North Pines campground in Yosemite. I am so glad we did!
