Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WATCH: Pujols Hits Home Run No. 702, Ties Babe Ruth for Second in RBI
In his final regular season home game at Busch Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols hit the 702nd home run of his career Sunday, tying Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI leaders list with 2,214.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind...
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 4 of series
Miami Marlins (66-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-74, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (10-10, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Milwaukee Brewers with a...
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Javier throws 6 strong innings, AL-best Astros beat Rays 2-1
HOUSTON -- — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros. They are tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Saturday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 375 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .224 batting average with a .586 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is being replaced at desiganted hitter by J.D. Davis versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 583 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .231 batting average with a .716 OPS, 19 home...
AP source: Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Myles Straw not in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 585 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .562 OPS, 70 runs,...
Thunder Guard Lu Dort Sustains Concussion Prior to First Preseason Game
Newly extended OKC guard Luguentz Dort sustained a concussion in practice.
numberfire.com
David Peralta sent to Tampa Bay's bench on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Peralta will take a seat after Randy Arozarena was shifted to left field, Manuel Margot was moved to right, and Jose Siri was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 326 batted balls this...
Comments / 0