ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 4 of series

Miami Marlins (66-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-74, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (10-10, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Milwaukee Brewers with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin Township, MO
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Homer, OH
Kansas City, MO
Sports
ESPN

Javier throws 6 strong innings, AL-best Astros beat Rays 2-1

HOUSTON -- — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros. They are tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Saturday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 375 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .224 batting average with a .586 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is being replaced at desiganted hitter by J.D. Davis versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 583 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .231 batting average with a .716 OPS, 19 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Austin Hedges
numberfire.com

Myles Straw not in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 585 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .562 OPS, 70 runs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

David Peralta sent to Tampa Bay's bench on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Peralta will take a seat after Randy Arozarena was shifted to left field, Manuel Margot was moved to right, and Jose Siri was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 326 batted balls this...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy