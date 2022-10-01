Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Red Sox’s Alex Cora says ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ about Boston’s play vs. Blue Jays, division
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “The whole season. It’s been unreal to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said. Yes, these two...
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo not in Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo are not in the Red Sox lineup for the season-series finale between Boston and Toronto on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:37 p.m. here at Rogers Centre. Yu Chang will play shortstop, Bobby Dalbec is at third base and Abraham...
Doc's Sports Service
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-140) Baltimore (+120) The Baltimore Orioles (82-77) will try to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday. The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -140 while the Orioles are coming in at +120. The total is 8.5. The starting pitchers are Jose Berrios and Dean Kremer.
Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Blue Jays play the Red Sox after Hernandez's 4-hit game
Boston Red Sox (75-83, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-69, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 201 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -190, Red...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Devers will sit out Sunday's game while Bobby Dalbec starts at third base and bats eighth. Devers has 27 home runs, 81 runs, and 87 RBI across 604 plate appearances...
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Ends Final Road Trip With Loss To Blue Jays
The Red Sox ended their final road trip of the 2022 season with a 6-3 loss against the Blue Jays. Boston fell to 75-84, while Toronto moved to 90-69. You can check out the full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Michael Wacha’s final start — or final two starts...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays suffer no hangover in 10-0 win over the Red Sox
About 16 hours after the Blue Jays flooded the locker room with champagne, beer, and good vibes celebrating a postseason birth, Toronto was tasked with an afternoon matchup against the Red Sox still in search of hosting the Wild Card series. The team charged back up and put together another...
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Sox swept in Toronto, lose season series 16-3 to Blue Jays
TORONTO — Michael Wacha had a strong 2022 season for the Red Sox. But his final start didn’t go so well. The righty lasted just 4 innings, allowing five runs, six hits and one walk while striking out four. He gave up two homers to Teoscar Hernández and another homer to Whit Merrifield.
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions
The Boston Red Sox (75-83) and Toronto Blue Jays (89-69) wrap up a 3-game set Sunday at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET (MLB Network). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season...
numberfire.com
Red Sox' Yu Chang batting seventh Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Yu Chang at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chang will bat seventh and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Enrique Hernandez moves to centerfield and Rob Refsnyder sits. Chang has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
Xander Bogaerts, birthday boy, at DH in Red Sox lineup Saturday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts is celebrating his 30th birthday Saturday. He will be the designated hitter for the Red Sox who play the Blue Jays here at Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. “He’s 30 so I’ve gotta take care of him now,” manager Alex Cora joked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox shut out again, have been outscored 19-0 in two games in Toronto
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have absolutely dominated the Red Sox this season. The domination has continued this weekend. The Red Sox lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. They have been outscored by Toronto 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston had just...
Yardbarker
Pre-Series Notes: Red Sox come to town losers of six straight versus the Jays, Toronto looks to lock up WC1
The New York Yankees took two of three from the Blue Jays to give them their first series loss since August 26-28 versus the Los Angeles Angels. The Jays are now 87-69 and still first place in the wild card standings. They hold a 1.5 game lead on the Seattle Mariners and two game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays.
Comments / 0