ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Doc's Sports Service

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-140) Baltimore (+120) The Baltimore Orioles (82-77) will try to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday. The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -140 while the Orioles are coming in at +120. The total is 8.5. The starting pitchers are Jose Berrios and Dean Kremer.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FOX Sports

Blue Jays play the Red Sox after Hernandez's 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (75-83, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-69, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 201 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -190, Red...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Devers will sit out Sunday's game while Bobby Dalbec starts at third base and bats eighth. Devers has 27 home runs, 81 runs, and 87 RBI across 604 plate appearances...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays suffer no hangover in 10-0 win over the Red Sox

About 16 hours after the Blue Jays flooded the locker room with champagne, beer, and good vibes celebrating a postseason birth, Toronto was tasked with an afternoon matchup against the Red Sox still in search of hosting the Wild Card series. The team charged back up and put together another...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
George Springer
Person
Nick Pivetta
numberfire.com

Red Sox' Yu Chang batting seventh Sunday

The Boston Red Sox will start Yu Chang at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chang will bat seventh and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Enrique Hernandez moves to centerfield and Rob Refsnyder sits. Chang has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox#The Baltimore Orioles#Canadian

Comments / 0

Community Policy