ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Third-stringer Horton leads Tulane past Houston 27-24 in OT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfEIV_0iHYgYBQ00

HOUSTON (AP) — Third-string quarterback Kai Horton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyjae Spears in overtime to give Tulane a 27-24 victory over Houston on Friday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Bubba Baxa kicked a 36-yard field goal for Houston (2-3, 0-1) in the opening possession of overtime.

Horton forced overtime after leading a 75-yard, 11-play drive capped by his 3-yard touchdown shuffle pass to Tyrick James that tied the game 21-21 with 39 seconds remaining.

Horton, who entered having thrown just one pass this season, took over for Justin Ibieta after Tulane’s first series of offense. Horton completed 11 of 21 passes for 132 yards that included a 13-yard TD pass to Duece Watts early in the second quarter.

Spears finished with six catches for 85 yards and added 54 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Tulane (4-1, 1-0) jumped ahead 14-7 midway through the third quarter when Houston quarterback Clayton Tune dropped the ball while diving for extra yardage. Jadon Canady then scooped it up and ran untouched 57 yards into the end zone. It was the Green Wave’s first fumble return for a touchdown since Nov. 14, 2020 against Army.

Houston’s Brandon Campbell bullied into the end zone from the 1 that tied it 14-14 with 10:04 remaining. Tune completed a 41-yard pass to KeSean Carter before Campbell scored three plays later. Tune’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Dell gave the Cougars a 21-14 lead with 3:04 to play.

Tune was 22-of-33 passing for 208 yards with two touchdown passes.

Tulane last won at Houston on Nov. 8, 2014.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

Game Highlights: Worthing HS v. Kashmere HS

Evan Worthing high school defeated Kashmere high school in a nail-biting 29-27 victory wherein 6’2″ sophomore tight end / defensive end Jacory Thurman was a man amongst boys making plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Kashmere QB Theron Boutte kept the Rams in the game...
HOUSTON, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win

HOUSTON (AP) — After capping his magnificent comeback season with another stellar start Tuesday night, Justin Verlander was too busy looking ahead to reflect too much on what he’s accomplished already. “I wouldn’t be who I am or in this position now if I just was happy with where I finish the regular season. ... I’m already trying to prepare myself for the postseason and get ready for that,” he said. “But at the same time, I see the numbers, I know how good they are, and I do appreciate it.” Verlander struck out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept the Philadelphia Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win. Verlander, who has pitched three no-hitters in his career, walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at that point.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
NOLA.com

New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Stringer#American Football#The Green Wave
24hip-hop.com

Houston Texas Own RSNJunior

The young upcoming artist has been making music for over 10 years now. He started playing around with music at the age of 8 when he was in the church choir. He wants to be the best at what he puts his mind to becoming a better person and artist. Music serves as therapy for him. He plans to drop a new unreleased song titled “Blue Light” which will be dropping sometime in October.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Army
theadvocate.com

Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic

Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX
WDSU

Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy