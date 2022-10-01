ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Governor Proposes Windfall Tax on Oil Companies as California Gas Prices Spike

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eQW5_0iHYfp1s00
The Marathon refinery in Los Angeles. Courtesy of the company

As Californians see a renewed spike in gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom called Friday for a windfall tax on oil companies that would go directly back to California taxpayers.

While crude oil prices are down, oil companies have increased gas prices in California by a record 84 cents per gallon in the last 10 days. By contrast national rational prices increased by just a few cents during the same period.

At the end of August, crude oil prices were roughly $100 per barrel, and the average gas price in California was $5.06. Now, even though the price of oil has decreased to around $85 per barrel, the average gas price at the pump has surged to $6.29, according to the Governor’s office.

“Crude oil prices are down but oil and gas companies have jacked up prices at the pump in California. This doesn’t add up,” said Newsom. “I’m calling for a windfall tax to ensure excess oil profits go back to help millions of Californians who are getting ripped off.”

Industry observers blame the spike on a temporary lack of refinery capacity on the West Coast.

“A string of planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues has severely tightened fuel supply in California,” said Doug Shupe of the Automobile Club of Southern California. “West Coast fuel inventories are at the lowest level in about a decade according to Energy Information Administration.”

“Until the refineries are fully operational again, supply is going to be tight and will cause pump prices to be volatile,” Shupe said.

Newsom directed the California Air Resources Board to make an early transition to winter-blend gasoline. This change is expected to immediately increase oil supplies by up to 10% and drop gas prices.

State Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins of San Diego and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon of Lakewood praised Newsom’s announcement and promised to “look at every option to end the oil industry profiteering off the backs of hard working Californians.”

“A windfall profits tax that takes excessive profits out of the hands of Wall Street and puts money into the hands of consumers deserves strong consideration by the Legislature,” they said in a joint statement.

Comments / 3

common sense party
2d ago

Talk is cheap. Let’s see if he actually does it. He’s just a bunch of useless lip service. He’s destroyed California and made it into a big free for all. Sad. It’s benefitting everyone but those of us that actually pay taxes and eliminating the middle class. Great job Gavin.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
City
Lakewood, CA
The Associated Press

Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval Friday to Amplify Energy Corp., clearing the way to rebuild the aging pipeline that burst months after it was apparently weakened when it was snagged by the anchors of ships adrift in a storm. The Oct. 1, 2021, rupture spilled about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of oil into the Pacific Ocean, closed miles of beaches for a week, shuttered fisheries for months and coated birds and wetlands in oil. The approval to rebuild the pipe running from an oil rig off Huntington Beach to tanks in Long Beach comes less than a month after Amplify pleaded guilty to federal charges of negligently discharging oil. The Houston-based company and two subsidiaries also agreed to plead no contest in state court to polluting water and killing birds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rendon
Times of San Diego

What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions

Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup

Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
WWEEK

Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush

Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Petroleum#Linus Business#California Gas Prices#Californians
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ABC10

Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy