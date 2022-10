Buy Now Buoy Beer Co. has space in the Astoria Food Hub. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Astoria Food Hub reached a milestone this summer after finishing the first phase of construction and opening to the public.

The partners behind the project purchased the former Sears Hometown Store on Marine Drive last year with a plan to renovate the building into a retail, processing, storage and distribution hub for local food producers.

Buy Now The North Coast Food Web recently moved operations to the Astoria Food Hub. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Buy Now Workers prepared food in the Buoy Beer Co. kitchen in the Astoria Food Hub. Lydia Ely/The Astorian