Evening Briefing: LAUSD hackers set deadline for ransom; Vegas massacre remembrance vigil; wage hike for health care workers will go before voters

By Paco Ramos-Moreno, Jason Kandel
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to L.A.’s KTLA-TV Anchor Mark Mester?

For many years, Mark Mester and Lynette Romero have been a constant fixture on KTLA-TV 5 News’ weekend morning lineup for Los Angeles residents. Romero had already departed the station, and her last day was September 14, 2022. But now that she has quit, drama has erupted at KTLA. Romero’s co-host and best friend, Mark Mester, has done something very brave to stand up for her. However, after all this drama unfolding, fans wonder what happened to Mark Mester at KTLA and if he is leaving the station. We reveal all the details and the anchor’s background in this Mark Mester wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California

California is experiencing seasonal weather extremes as many of the state’s firefighters work to contain and put out multiple wildfires. Now though, as drought conditions fan the blazes’ growth, California residents elsewhere experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night. According to Fox News, the minor earthquake caused...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

California wildfires threaten mountain communities

Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

The San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association honored Justice Patricia Guerrero

The San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association honored Justice Patricia Guerrero, California's first Latina Supreme Court Justice, during its 13th annual Judiciary Reception, following her nomination as Chief Justice. San Diego’s legal community and elected officials gathered on Saturday to honor Justice Patricia Guerrero for her historic accomplishments, and to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

