Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island
A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
Your Riverfront Revival preview, featuring interviews with host Darius Rucker, local acts
NORTH CHARLESTON — Darius Rucker's first curated music festival is coming together at Riverfront Park, and several acts performing are from right here in the Lowcountry. That was a goal of Rucker's when deciding on who would play his inaugural Riverfront Revival Festival. He wanted to put local talent in front of the thousands of Charlestonians and out-of-towners who will attend.
Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change
A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
Today's events for Oct. 2
The Aiken County Citizens For Life will hold a Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. today along the Rudy Mason Parkway (118 Bypass). A Life Chain is a one-hour public, silent witness and prayer for the respect of the sanctity of human life. Those wanting to participate should meet at Christ's Way Christian Church, 183 Old Wagener Road, by 2:15 p.m. Participants may bring a chair, water, sun umbrella, etc. as needed. Families with children are welcome. For more information, email aikenprolife@yahoo.com.
Hurricane Ian damage assessments continue along SC coast: 'You hate to see it'
Two days after Hurricane Ian left behind fallen trees, smashed piers and flooded homes along the parts of the South Carolina coast, crews are assessing the damage from the Category 1 storm. The Army Corps of Engineers sent all-terrain vehicles topped with specialized cameras to Folly Beach on Oct. 2...
Citadel struggles on both sides of the ball against former SoCon rival Appalachian State
Appalachian State had the ball for just 15 seconds during the third quarter against The Citadel on Oct. 1. The one play the Mountaineers did manage during the quarter resulted in an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Brice to wide receiver Christan Horn. It was just that kind of...
Charleston area folks flocked to hurricane parties at the restaurants, bars open Friday
JAMES ISLAND — A long line of patrons wound into the Charleston Pour House parking lot, a sight usually reserved for the evening of a popular concert. No bands were playing at the music venue on the night of Sept. 30, and yet dolled-up dozens, who had slipped out of raincoats and into weekend wear, sipped Hurricanes and Dark & Stormies on the sidewalk under the light of a neon marquee that read, "Closed Thursday and Friday."
Downtown Summerville offers historic homes, and so much more
While not your first choice when one thinks about historic homes in the Charleston area, Summerville is full of historic real estate. There is the Brailsford-Browning House built around 1830, back when it was one of the first 29 homes in the village of Summerville, which sold in early 2022 for $785,000. There is the Rhett House, built around 1882 by a noted Civil War surgeon who later served on the town’s board of health, which sold in 2021 for $882,000. There is the Disher House, built around 1862, which still includes original features such as the moldings and wide-plank hardwood floors, and sold in February for $1.25 million.
Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.
Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
DD2 addressing pay, incentives for substitutes and bus drivers
SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester School District Two is slowly taking steps to combat its staffing shortage. The DD2 board unanimously voted on Sept. 26 to increase substitute teacher pay, increasing classified subs — people who do not have a teaching license — from $90 per day to $125, and certified subs — people who do have a teaching license — from $125 per day to $150.
Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated
A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
Berkeley Conservation team endorses boat landing upgrades
Santee Cooper's Senior Director of Real Estate Dan Camp headlined the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District's Sept. 27 meeting by filling in group officers and guests on several renovations in store for area boat landings surrounding Lake Moultrie. Camp reported that an estimated $3.8 million will be invested in...
Editorial: A lesson that should be obvious: No mining next to a school
We urge Charleston County to protect the students at St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School by rejecting a request for a new sand mine on 20 acres next door. We also encourage everyone involved in this industry — businesses, state regulators and conservation groups — to work cooperatively and expeditiously to update the state’s rules on these valuable but potentially destructive operations. There is a crucial opportunity to do all of that this week.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 2-8
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 2-8. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 260 Lancaster St. S.W. – $1,045,000. Aiken 29801. Neighborhood:...
Watch Hurricane Ian from live cameras across South Carolina coasts
Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall in South Carolina midday Sept. 30. After regaining momentum in the Atlantic, the storm could bring 80- to 90-mph winds and could produce storm surge as high as 4 to 7 feet around Charleston. Four to 8 inches of rainfall are expected in northeastern South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.
New Johns Island development lines up 10 commercial tenants year ahead of opening
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Hayes Park to include mix of commercial tenants and residential structures. The new 16-acre Hayes Park mixed-use development...
Hicks: The beach shuttle isn't too popular, but could be with 1 tweak
You'd think a free bus to the beach is just a party waiting to happen. But this summer, CARTA’s Beach Reach shuttle to the Isle of Palms departed Mount Pleasant every hour with an average of less than two people onboard. Which means most days it could’ve saved gas...
Weekly Meetings
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation. City of Charleston City Council Redistricting Workshop. City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning. Where: 2 George Street, Public Meeting Room, First Floor. Goose Creek Recreation Commission. When: 6 p.m. Where: Conference Room, Goose Creek Community Center, 519 A. North Goose...
Court upholds Dorchester County's controversial tax-sale treatment of heirs' property
SUMMERVILLE — The property Wendy Reed’s great-grandmother inherited in 1957 near downtown Summerville was sold in 2012 to pay a $112 delinquent property tax bill, and after years of fighting Dorchester County in court over it, Reed has conceded defeat. A lawsuit that framed the sale as a...
FOTAS: County pets can be microchipped for free Saturday
You don’t want to be permanently separated from your beloved pets when they go missing, and neither do we. That’s why FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are sponsoring a free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents. On Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 2 p.m., residents of Aiken County can bring their dog or cat to the shelter, 333 Wire Road and get them microchipped for free. Dogs need to be leashed and cats must be secure in carriers.
