While not your first choice when one thinks about historic homes in the Charleston area, Summerville is full of historic real estate. There is the Brailsford-Browning House built around 1830, back when it was one of the first 29 homes in the village of Summerville, which sold in early 2022 for $785,000. There is the Rhett House, built around 1882 by a noted Civil War surgeon who later served on the town’s board of health, which sold in 2021 for $882,000. There is the Disher House, built around 1862, which still includes original features such as the moldings and wide-plank hardwood floors, and sold in February for $1.25 million.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO