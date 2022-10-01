A look inside the Kaskaskia by engineers confirms what most already believed. Portions have deteriorated to the point they pose a risk to public safety. Wendler Engineering was hired by the city of La Salle and, through a search warrant obtained by the city, got one day access to the building on June 16. What they put in a report to the city will be discussed Monday night – with possible action. The Council will also get an update on the property at 801 First street. Both properties are owned by CL Enterprises.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO