starvedrock.media
Hundreds of Virginians have had firearms confiscated through red-flag laws
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of Virginians have had their guns confiscated from them through red-flag laws since those rules went into effect more than two years ago, according to data in the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Red-flag laws allow police to seize firearms from a person if a...
starvedrock.media
Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling
(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn't far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Hurricane claims expected to increase; haunted house safety urged
Bloomington-based State Farm is reporting early numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Company officials expect that number to rise in the coming days as over 1 million Floridians remain without power and cell service remains spotty. A fleet of the company’s catastrophe response team vehicles deployed last week and staged in Birmingham, Alabama.
starvedrock.media
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
starvedrock.media
Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk
(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
starvedrock.media
Kentucky gets $15M investment back from aluminum mill that never materialized
(The Center Square) – A $15 million investment Kentucky made in a proposed aluminum mill that never got off the ground is coming back to the state, and both the Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers are taking credit for it. In 2017, Kentucky gave that money to what was...
starvedrock.media
Engineer's study of Hotel Kaskaskia on Monday Council agenda
A look inside the Kaskaskia by engineers confirms what most already believed. Portions have deteriorated to the point they pose a risk to public safety. Wendler Engineering was hired by the city of La Salle and, through a search warrant obtained by the city, got one day access to the building on June 16. What they put in a report to the city will be discussed Monday night – with possible action. The Council will also get an update on the property at 801 First street. Both properties are owned by CL Enterprises.
