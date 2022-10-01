ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling

(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn't far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
Illinois quick hits: Hurricane claims expected to increase; haunted house safety urged

Bloomington-based State Farm is reporting early numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Company officials expect that number to rise in the coming days as over 1 million Floridians remain without power and cell service remains spotty. A fleet of the company’s catastrophe response team vehicles deployed last week and staged in Birmingham, Alabama.
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk

(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
Engineer's study of Hotel Kaskaskia on Monday Council agenda

A look inside the Kaskaskia by engineers confirms what most already believed. Portions have deteriorated to the point they pose a risk to public safety. Wendler Engineering was hired by the city of La Salle and, through a search warrant obtained by the city, got one day access to the building on June 16. What they put in a report to the city will be discussed Monday night – with possible action. The Council will also get an update on the property at 801 First street. Both properties are owned by CL Enterprises.
