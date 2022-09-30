Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Little Amal leaves NYC with spectacular sendoff
DUMBO — Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall, lifelike puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, bid goodbye on Sunday to New York City after a whirlwind 19-day visit across all five boroughs. As she walked across the city, Little Amal brought attention to the plight of refugees around the world.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
October 3: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1926, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The extensive use of concrete block, under the strict building code of Coral Gables, which requires that all structures be of masonry construction, is credited by J.P. Yoder, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, with having minimized the effects of the storm in Coral Gables. Mr. Yoder said: ‘Concrete and reinforced concrete construction of all Coral Gables public and larger buildings as required by municipal building ordinance prevented any great damage to the structures in this city. Coral Gables’ building code requires structures to be built of coral rock, hollow tile or cement block. The last mentioned material comprises 93 percent of materials used in 3,500 buildings within the city limits. All such buildings withstood the terrific brunt of the hurricane without damage with the exception of where windows crashed in or roofs were splintered by flying missiles which let in the rain.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Dominic Famulari installed as president of the Bay Ridge Lawyers
DYKER HEIGHTS — The Bay Ridge Lawyers Association installed Dominic Famulari as its newest president during an installation ceremony at Mama Rao’s in Dyker Heights on Wednesday night. “I don’t think there is one person in here who can say anything bad about Dominic except that he is...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell
EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Center for Fiction: A whale of a tale
“A ‘whale of a story’ means a great amount of a good thing and this week we have five novels that fit the description, including two featuring whales. Also, we have the continuing story of a beloved hapless character; a chilling new novel that shines a light on Asian American racism; and a highly anticipated fiction from a writer much-loved at The Center that delves into the nature of grief,” Melanie Fleishman, Buyer, The Center for Fiction Bookstore.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Ribbon cut at Brennan School
I.S. 201 now bears the name of the woman who led it for 50 years. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 24 outside the newly renamed Madeleine Brennan School at 8010 12th Ave. Brennan, who was hired in 1963, was the city’s longest-serving principal when she retired in 2013. She...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Williamsburg Community Board manager cashes out after 45 years and a free SUV
Dealice Fuller, the chair of Brooklyn Community Board 1, stunned her fellow members on the board when she unceremoniously announced the retirement of district manager Gerry Esposito, who led the Williamsburg and Greenpoint board for 45 years, during a regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 31 — his last day on the job.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bichotte Hermelyn seeks another term as Democratic chair
Brooklyn Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn is seeking another term as Brooklyn Democratic Party chair, the Daily News and other publications reported recently. She made the announcement at a Zoom forum earlier this month. In her statement, she mentioned important issues such as gun control, abortion and voting rights. However, at...
