ON THIS DAY IN 1926, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The extensive use of concrete block, under the strict building code of Coral Gables, which requires that all structures be of masonry construction, is credited by J.P. Yoder, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, with having minimized the effects of the storm in Coral Gables. Mr. Yoder said: ‘Concrete and reinforced concrete construction of all Coral Gables public and larger buildings as required by municipal building ordinance prevented any great damage to the structures in this city. Coral Gables’ building code requires structures to be built of coral rock, hollow tile or cement block. The last mentioned material comprises 93 percent of materials used in 3,500 buildings within the city limits. All such buildings withstood the terrific brunt of the hurricane without damage with the exception of where windows crashed in or roofs were splintered by flying missiles which let in the rain.”

