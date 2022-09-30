Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson Surprise Concertgoers With 2000s-Nostalgic ‘La La Land’ x ‘La La’ Collab: WATCH

Read full article on original website
Gigi Hadid sets Kanye straight — again — over Vogue editor: ‘It’s Gabriella’
Gigi Hadid continued to put Kanye West in his place after he shamelessly bullied Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. Following celebrity outcry and a public statement from Vogue that backed Karefa-Johnson after West said she wasn’t a “fashion person,” the Yeezy fashion designer called the famed journalist his “sister” and said they apologized to each other. “GABBY IS MY SISTER,” Ye wrote on Instagram Tuesday night while also sharing a picture of Karefa-Johnson. “IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER...
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
"Family Reunion" actress Tia Mowry announced her split from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage.
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' 22 years later
The classic WB family drama first aired 22 years ago. Here's what stars like Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have been up to since the series ended.
Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce
Nazanin Mandi is calling it quits on her four-year marriage to Miguel. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the Blast reported that Mandi cites irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their split, with the specific date of separation yet to be revealed. She also mentioned that a prenuptial agreement is also in place for their divorce. More from VIBE.comTia Mowry Divorcing Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of MarriageRo James Dives Deep Into His Own "Red Light Special" With "Touchy Feely"Watch Ro James And Miguel Hijack The Desert In "Too Much" Video According to TMZ, the couple had previously separated back in September 2021...
12 errors and plot holes you probably never noticed on 'Gilmore Girls'
From glaring plot holes to minor inconsistencies, here are a few interesting storylines and details fans may have missed on "Gilmore Girls."
Filming to Resume on ‘Rust’ After Baldwin Settles Lawsuit With Hutchins’ Family
Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit after the cinematographer was killed on the set of the film Rust last year, according to the actor’s attorney. The lawsuit, filed last year in Santa Fe against Baldwin and the western film’s production companies and producers, alleged numerous violations were made on set that allowed Baldwin to discharge a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded another crew member. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins said in a statement. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said, “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”Read it at Deadline
