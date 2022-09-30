ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
98.3 The KEY

Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again

Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Red Cross
98.3 The KEY

Can Inslee Stay Governor of Washington State Forever?

With new rumors that Washington State Governor Jay Inslee is going to run for office again, I was wondering. Can Inslee stay Governor of Washington State forever or is there a limit?. DOES WASHINGTON HAVE TERM LIMITS? According to Wikipedia, "the governor of Washington is the head of government of...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

See Hidden Tri-Cities Spot To Rent A Campfire This Fall

I grew up in the country, and most nights in the fall we were outside by the fire roasting marshmallows as a family. It can be kind of hard to do that in Tri-Cities living in the city with lots of wind. My family just found the perfect spot to rent your own campfire spot for the night, have you heard of this?
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Most Common Last Names in Washington – Is One Yours?

My name is very common. So common that my locker partner in Jr. High had the same last name. And first. Thankfully he went by his nickname. We got a kick out of our shared name. It was more of a novelty than nuisance. And it really didn't cause the confusion you might expect, until I got a poor grade on my report card... For a class I didn't take.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington

October is right around the corner. In Tri-Cities Washington that means different things to other parts of the country. Here are 12 great things to look forward to this October in the Columbia Basin. 12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington. These are the things to look forward to...
TRI-CITIES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland

Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Rainier Beer to Be the Star of Crowd-Funded Documentary

Washington's favorite beer and its incredible advertising history are the subjects of a potential documentary. Rainier Beer immortalized its brand in the minds of Pacific Northwesterners with its creative, often surreal Wild Rainiers television commercial campaign. You remember, Raaaaainier Beeeer. Rainier: A Beer Odyssey is being crowd-funded by fans. Support...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Could Topping Off Your Gas Tank Be Illegal in Washington State?

Is Topping Off Your Gas Tank Illegal In Washington State?. My wife and I got into a fascinating discussion on our trip to Oregon over the weekend. Do you realize that it's illegal to top off your gas tank in Washington State? A law passed in 2009 in Oregon so that got me thinking if the same was true in Washington because I didn't know the answer.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy