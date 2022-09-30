Read full article on original website
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
Would Washingtonians Survive a Natural Disaster Today? What to Know.
Should a natural disaster strike in Washington or Oregon, would you survive?. Are you prepared for such an event? Whether it's a storm, earthquake, volcano eruption, drought, or landslide, are you confident that you and your loved ones would get through the event?. What should be in your emergency preparation...
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
Are These 10 Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?
There are a lot of crazy rumors about laws in Washington State. Strange laws about "lollipops" or "calling police before you commit crimes" supposedly call our state home. Are these laws actually real, or are they a bunch of bull? Lets find out!. Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?
What Is Car Camping and Where Can You Do It Near Tri-Cities?
I've lived in Washington for 8 years, and I've NEVER been camping, yet. My husband, Jeff, and I love camping and have a pop-up. However, it's currently parked in a relative's driveway in Madison, Wisconsin. So, what is car camping and where can we do it near Tri-Cities?. We car...
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again
Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
Can Inslee Stay Governor of Washington State Forever?
With new rumors that Washington State Governor Jay Inslee is going to run for office again, I was wondering. Can Inslee stay Governor of Washington State forever or is there a limit?. DOES WASHINGTON HAVE TERM LIMITS? According to Wikipedia, "the governor of Washington is the head of government of...
See Hidden Tri-Cities Spot To Rent A Campfire This Fall
I grew up in the country, and most nights in the fall we were outside by the fire roasting marshmallows as a family. It can be kind of hard to do that in Tri-Cities living in the city with lots of wind. My family just found the perfect spot to rent your own campfire spot for the night, have you heard of this?
The Most Common Last Names in Washington – Is One Yours?
My name is very common. So common that my locker partner in Jr. High had the same last name. And first. Thankfully he went by his nickname. We got a kick out of our shared name. It was more of a novelty than nuisance. And it really didn't cause the confusion you might expect, until I got a poor grade on my report card... For a class I didn't take.
12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington
October is right around the corner. In Tri-Cities Washington that means different things to other parts of the country. Here are 12 great things to look forward to this October in the Columbia Basin. 12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington. These are the things to look forward to...
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
Rainier Beer to Be the Star of Crowd-Funded Documentary
Washington's favorite beer and its incredible advertising history are the subjects of a potential documentary. Rainier Beer immortalized its brand in the minds of Pacific Northwesterners with its creative, often surreal Wild Rainiers television commercial campaign. You remember, Raaaaainier Beeeer. Rainier: A Beer Odyssey is being crowd-funded by fans. Support...
Could Topping Off Your Gas Tank Be Illegal in Washington State?
Is Topping Off Your Gas Tank Illegal In Washington State?. My wife and I got into a fascinating discussion on our trip to Oregon over the weekend. Do you realize that it's illegal to top off your gas tank in Washington State? A law passed in 2009 in Oregon so that got me thinking if the same was true in Washington because I didn't know the answer.
Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!
We've all been there. You're running late for an appointment and the only thing standing between you and your destination is a busy street. Do you risk crossing against the light or waiting for the walk sign? If you're like most people, you probably choose to jaywalk. But is jaywalking actually against the law? The answer may surprise you!
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
One of the Coolest Places in Oregon To Visit Is the Sea Lion Cave
My wife and I took a trip during the pandemic all along the Oregon Coast. She's an Oregonian and I'd never been along the entire Oregon Coast before. We started our trip in Astoria Oregon and visited one of the coolest attractions along the way in Florence Oregon. I'd never...
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
Here’s Why Gas Prices Have Escalated Again In Washington State
Have You Noticed That Gas Prices Have Started Going Up Again?. Last week, the average price of a gallon of gas in Washington state was $4.62. This week, it's up to $4.92. What's behind this sudden increase? Here are a few possible explanations. Why Are The Gas Prices High In...
