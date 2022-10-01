Denver Broncos fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the Russell Wilson of old and for the offensive to live up to the offseason expectations. Since the news first broke that general manager George Patton traded for Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, Broncos fans were ecstatic to finally leave behind a painful quarterback-less seven years. However, it’s been more of the same as Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t found a groove just yet. The fourth-quarter drive that Wilson manufactured the Broncos that led to the winning score against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night is proof that there is something there. With the Las Vegas Raiders entering Sunday’s game as the only 0-3 team in the league, there is something there that Wilson and the Broncos can expose to get the offense back on track.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO