lastwordonsports.com
Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss
The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams
Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
atozsports.com
Bills get unexpected boost with massive injury update for game vs Ravens
The Buffalo Bills are expected to receive some much-needed help as the team hits the road for a Week 4 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills have been dealing with a variety of injuries across numerous position groups, but no unit has been decimated like the team’s secondary.
AP source: Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL
A person with knowledge of the medical results tells The Associated Press that Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is done for the season after tearing his right ACL on Sunday at Las Vegas
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Keane had worked as a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial piping company, in Beaver County since 2014, company CEO Ken Burk told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time. The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With...
Yardbarker
Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos
The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 5 Early Waiver Targets (2022)
Here are some notable names from Sunday’s early slate! As always, measure your waiver wire zeal with considerations of how large your league is and your roster construction. Why is Mattison available in more than 50% of leagues? Rostering Dalvin Cook and not Mattison is as close to fantasy football masochism as you can get. Even if you don’t roster Cook, if you’re in a 10-team league or larger, you should find a way to get Mattison on your roster if he’s available.
lastwordonsports.com
The Expanding Role of Daniel Bellinger
Daniel Bellinger may turn out to be the steal of the draft for the New York Giants. The rookie was selected in the 4th-round out of San Diego State and had a very impressive training camp. Not only did he make the team, he is the number one tight end on the depth chart. And with every game he plays, his role in the offense expands.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 4, 2022 include Jamaal Williams
Six wide receivers were taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it's been a mixed b,ag thus far. Top 10 picks Drake London and Garrett Wilson have already made impacts as NFL DFS picks while others like Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson have been up and down. Wilson's Jets will square off with the Steelers in Week 4, and Pittsburgh's George Pickens has become a bigger part of the offense in recent weeks. He was a second-round pick, but savvy NFL DFS strategy will noting that he had seven targets in last week's game.
lastwordonsports.com
Week 4 Draftkings Plays: Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert, and More
Just like that, we already have three weeks of NFL football in the books. One of my favorite parts is fantasy football. One of my favorite aspects of fantasy football has become playing on DraftKings. Every week is like a new puzzle to figure out. Whether you are more of a cash game player or a tournament player, each presents a unique challenge. Let’s take a look at my favorite Week 4 DraftKings plays.
NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total
Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year. The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total. I kicked off the week hitting...
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to dual-threat QBs after five weeks, with Josh Allen as top dog
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
lastwordonsports.com
The Ingredients Are There To Let Russell Wilson Cook Against the Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the Russell Wilson of old and for the offensive to live up to the offseason expectations. Since the news first broke that general manager George Patton traded for Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, Broncos fans were ecstatic to finally leave behind a painful quarterback-less seven years. However, it’s been more of the same as Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t found a groove just yet. The fourth-quarter drive that Wilson manufactured the Broncos that led to the winning score against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night is proof that there is something there. With the Las Vegas Raiders entering Sunday’s game as the only 0-3 team in the league, there is something there that Wilson and the Broncos can expose to get the offense back on track.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Has Conspiracy Theory on Bill Belichick 'Sabotaging' Patriots
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t do conspiracy theories, I don’t believe in them. I’ve always had a theory about conspiracy theories – it’s less successful people who feel like society doesn’t pay enough attention to them so I’m going to come up with 'inside information' that nobody else has! I don’t buy them… BUT if you were a rich head coach with a $100 million net worth, the greatest coach ever, had your legacy, rings, and money, AND you really didn’t like the owner who in multiple books called you out and said you’re ‘impossible’ and ‘difficult’, and leaks that Belichick is ‘not a good guy’, and you thought ‘I’ve got my rings, I’ve got my house in Jupiter, Florida…’ IF I was into conspiracy theories there would be seven ways to leave on your terms and hand the owner a mess:
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
