The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine
The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians have risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine. Municipal deputies from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third such group to do...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Kremlin is Protecting Putin By Admitting Russia's Defeats in Ukraine: ISW
Kremlin officials and state media propagandists are acknowledging recent Russian defeats in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in a move meant to shield President Vladimir Putin from responsibility, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank wrote in its September 13 campaign assessment that Kremlin...
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
White House ‘prepared’ for ‘swift’ response if Russia annexes more of Ukraine
The White House teased possible retaliatory responses against Russia for the referendums that will likely lead to annexations in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. “We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, the same day four Russian-occupied territories began their referendums to determine whether they'd join the Russian Federation.
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Hong Kong CNN — The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a “new era” in international relations. Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis...
US News and World Report
Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
AOL Corp
Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine
LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
Russia Gives Clearest Indication Yet That Kherson Defense is Not Going Well
Citing a "security situation" in Kherson, a Kremlin-installed leader said a planned referendum on joining Russia has been "paused."
nationalinterest.org
Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are Reaching Beyond Ukraine
As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
msn.com
Russia is putting an enlistment office at its border as people continue to flee amid fears Putin will try to seal up country
Many Russians are attempting to flee the country after Putin announced plans for mobilization. A local official said that an enlistment office will be put at one of Russia's borders with Georgia. Poland warned that Russia could close its borders, and told its citizens to leave the country. Slide 1...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.
Russia expected to ban men of military age from leaving the country as thousands try to flee Putin's call-up, report says
Russia is expected to stop men of military age from leaving the country, according to Meduza. The ban will likely come into effect on September 28, Meduza reported. Russian men have tried to flee the country since Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization. The Russian government is expected to stop...
