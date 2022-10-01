ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
Kim Jong Un: Here's what we know about his mysterious children

The world knows little about North Korea, the country remains locked away and only meagre information finds its way out here and there. Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), has sustained the long-standing history of his inherited dynasty, to keep North Korea as one of the most secretive and repressive countries, known famously to the world also as a ‘hermit kingdom’.
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea's weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea's "obsession" with nuclear...
US VP Harris Observes North Korean Territory at DMZ

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas, September 29, 2022, which aides said is intended to show unwavering U.S. security commitment to South Korea. (Reuters)
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
US, China Compete in Space

The United States and China are increasingly competitive in space as both nations plan to put people back on the moon and establish the first moon bases. NASA, the U.S. space agency, is waiting for a new launch date for its Artemis 1 mission. It is expected this month or next. Technical problems led to cancellations of the first two launch attempts in recent weeks.
S. Korea, US and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. The North’s recent five missiles launches,...
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad

Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
North Korea test fires missiles as Harris visits to reassure the South

Seoul — North Korea test fired two more ballistic missiles Thursday just hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris toured the South's heavily fortified border with its nuclear-armed neighbor — part of a trip aimed at strengthening the security alliance with Seoul and reassuring the ally of America's commitment to regional security. South Korea's military said it had detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched Thursday evening by North Korea into the East Sea.  "While our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance, it is maintaining a fully prepared posture while closely cooperating between the ROK [South Korea] and the U.S.," the South's...
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas on Thursday and slammed North Korea's "brutal dictatorship" and "destabilizing" weapons program just hours before Pyongyang launched its second round of ballistic missiles in a day. North Korea fired off a...
At UN, Russia, US Trade Barbs Over Nord Stream Damage

The United States and Russia traded barbs and accusations at a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday about the apparent sabotage to a major gas pipeline that Russia uses to supply Europe. Between Sept. 26 and 29, explosions caused four leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run...
