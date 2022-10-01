Read full article on original website
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said.
South Korean president caught on hot mic insulting US Congress
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was caught on a hot mic insulting the U.S. Congress, after President Biden promised several billion dollars for a global health initiative on Wednesday. “How could Biden not lose damn face if these f—ers do not pass it in Congress?” Yoon said, following a photo...
North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
U.S.: Russia could be about to buy 'millions' of North Korean shells, rockets
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia could be about to buy "literally millions" of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, calling this further evidence of Moscow's "desperation" amid supply shortages for its war in Ukraine.
Kim Jong Un: Here's what we know about his mysterious children
The world knows little about North Korea, the country remains locked away and only meagre information finds its way out here and there. Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), has sustained the long-standing history of his inherited dynasty, to keep North Korea as one of the most secretive and repressive countries, known famously to the world also as a ‘hermit kingdom’.
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea's weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea's "obsession" with nuclear...
US VP Harris Observes North Korean Territory at DMZ
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas, September 29, 2022, which aides said is intended to show unwavering U.S. security commitment to South Korea. (Reuters)
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
US, China Compete in Space
The United States and China are increasingly competitive in space as both nations plan to put people back on the moon and establish the first moon bases. NASA, the U.S. space agency, is waiting for a new launch date for its Artemis 1 mission. It is expected this month or next. Technical problems led to cancellations of the first two launch attempts in recent weeks.
Vice President Harris mistakenly touts US 'alliance with the Republic of North Korea'
Although the vice president did not correct herself, Harris went on to hail the U.S.'s "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea
S. Korea, US and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. The North’s recent five missiles launches,...
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad
Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
North Korea fires fourth ballistic missile in one week after Vice President Harris' gaffe
North Korea fired its fourth ballistic missile in one week, following Vice President Kamala Harris making a mistake during her prepared remarks at the Korean Peninsula's Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) The missile was fired into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military told Yonhap. It's the fourth missile fired by...
North Korea test fires missiles as Harris visits to reassure the South
Seoul — North Korea test fired two more ballistic missiles Thursday just hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris toured the South's heavily fortified border with its nuclear-armed neighbor — part of a trip aimed at strengthening the security alliance with Seoul and reassuring the ally of America's commitment to regional security. South Korea's military said it had detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched Thursday evening by North Korea into the East Sea. "While our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance, it is maintaining a fully prepared posture while closely cooperating between the ROK [South Korea] and the U.S.," the South's...
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas on Thursday and slammed North Korea's "brutal dictatorship" and "destabilizing" weapons program just hours before Pyongyang launched its second round of ballistic missiles in a day. North Korea fired off a...
At UN, Russia, US Trade Barbs Over Nord Stream Damage
The United States and Russia traded barbs and accusations at a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday about the apparent sabotage to a major gas pipeline that Russia uses to supply Europe. Between Sept. 26 and 29, explosions caused four leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run...
North Korea fires fourth missile in a week as South flexes military muscle
SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Saturday, hours before South Korea staged a large military show, displaying stealth fighters and its own missiles.
