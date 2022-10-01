Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Fort Worth high school jazz ensemble earns national honors
Musicians in the Jazz Ensemble at Paschal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, can really play, according to the Foundation for Music Education’s National Jazz Honors Project.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House
This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
papercitymag.com
Dallas Piercing Concept, Wildlike, Launches Its New Fall Collection With a Jaw-Dropping Party
Founder of Wildlike Alysa Teichman, and Joanne Teichman. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Wildlike, a revolutionary piercing concept in the heart of Highland Park, has taken the piercing world by storm since its opening in 2021. The bright, bold, and welcoming store offers an unparalleled, upscale experience that has welcomed clients from surgeons to teachers — and everyone in between.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kokefm.com
VIDEO: William Clark Green Continues The Baker Hotel Saga With Video For ‘Best Friends’
The series of videos for William Clark Green’s latest album Baker Hotel continues with the song ‘Best Friends’ getting it’s video dropped. The saga began in March with the title song ‘Baker Hotel’ getting a mini movie about three friends in Mineral Wells, TX – Brandon, Cody, and Tyler in what has a Stranger Things vibe to it.
fwtx.com
Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth
Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
After Dark at the Fort Worth Stockyards
Developed in the late 1800s as a hub for cattle shipping and meatpacking, the Fort Worth Stockyards remains a vibrant marketplace. Today, cows have been replaced by locals and tourists exploring the National Historic District’s shops, eateries, saloons, hotels, and museums. Dave Shafer set out to capture the contemporary vitality of the Stockyards in his photograph of the intersection of West Exchange Avenue and North Main Street, which is home to M.L. Leddy’s, a venerable Western wear shop. “There is always something going on, and I wanted to convey in one picture that it’s a busy, fun place,” Shafer says.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shorthorn
Video: President Jennifer Cowley inaugurated at investiture
The formal ceremony confers Cowley as the 10th and first female president of UTA. This is the third investiture in the university’s history — its first since 2004.
planomoms.com
5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas
There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
fox4news.com
Groundbreaking Alzheimer's research in North Texas receives massive new grant
FORT WORTH - The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth received a $150 million dollar grant for groundbreaking new Alzheimer's research. The money, from the National Institute for Aging, will go to one of the largest-ever studies of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Sid O'Bryant, one of the...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 19th-Century Victorian Has a Secret Door to Its Wine Cellar
There aren’t many homes like 2315 Routh St. left in Dallas. The three-story Victorian house was built in 1899 and has the appeal of “a time gone by,” listing agent Trey Bounds says. “It would not be out of place in a town like New Orleans or Shreveport.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Swig, a Drive-Thru Drink Option, to Open Another DFW Location
Specialty sodas, cookies, and more will soon be available in more locations across North Texas.
cohaitungchi.com
50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth
You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in dallas | 50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth. There are so many free things to do in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area that you could stay busy for months. While it’s true many of the attractions here can add up quickly, you don’t have to break the bank to have a great time in DFW.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
KCEN TV NBC 6
State Fair of Texas tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you're planning a trip for you or your family, here's all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open at the...
Flower Mound firefighter dies of cancer
A Flower Mound firefighter has died at the age of 33. Flower Mound Fire Department announced the death of G. Wade Cannon in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
Comments / 0