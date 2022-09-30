Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Man Gets Life Sentence For 1986 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
FOX 21 Online
Man And Woman Charged After Business Burglarized In Embarrass Township
EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people have been arrested and charged after investigators say they burglarized a business on Wednesday in the Embarrass Township. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to an unidentified business just after 9 p.m. on September 28th on the 4800-block of Highway 21.
Comments / 0