Gretchen Eileen (Pisel) Powles (1939-2022)
Gretchen Eileen (Pisel) Powles, 83, passed away on October 2, 2022, at the Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, Nebraska, following a massive stroke. She was born August 4, 1939, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Edmund and Grace (Lamb) Pisel. Gretchen lived her entire life in the Nebraska Sandhills, growing up...
Robert 'Bob' M. Kiesel (1936 - 2022)
Robert “Bob” M. Kiesel, 85 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. A wake will be held at Gering Memorial Chapel from 4:00 p.m. –6:00 p.m. on Sunday October 2, and the memorial service will be at Gering Zion Church on Monday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. A private family inurnment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department or to Gering Zion Church. Memories and online condolences may be left for the family at www.geringchapel.com.
Wilma A. Kresl (1936 - 2022)
Wilma A. Kresl, 85, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Wilma was born October 17, 1936 to Mike and Tillie Hafenbreadl in Loyal, Wisconsin. She grew up on a farm there with her parents, brother Armond, and sister Judy. In 1951 the family moved to Woodruff, Wisconsin. She was a princess for the million penny parade where a geometry class made the largest penny as a fund raiser for the local hospital. After graduating in 1954 she started working at the bank until 1957. She then moved to Hemingford and met Alvin Kresl. They married in October 11, 1958. To this union a daughter, Toni and son, Mike were born.
Melvyn Glenn Price ( 1942-2022 )
Melvyn Glenn Price was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska on March 31, 1942 to Glenn Price and Pauline Ada (Estes) Price. He was a lifetime resident of Hemingford, Nebraska and passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 following complications from heart surgery. He attended and graduated from Hemingford...
