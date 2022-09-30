Wilma A. Kresl, 85, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Wilma was born October 17, 1936 to Mike and Tillie Hafenbreadl in Loyal, Wisconsin. She grew up on a farm there with her parents, brother Armond, and sister Judy. In 1951 the family moved to Woodruff, Wisconsin. She was a princess for the million penny parade where a geometry class made the largest penny as a fund raiser for the local hospital. After graduating in 1954 she started working at the bank until 1957. She then moved to Hemingford and met Alvin Kresl. They married in October 11, 1958. To this union a daughter, Toni and son, Mike were born.

HEMINGFORD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO