Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
Honor Flight ready to take off Tuesday
Final preparations are being made for Mission Number 9 of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. About 85 veterans and their guardians will depart from Veterans Airport in Marion early Tuesday morning. They will visit several national memorials in Washington, D.C. A welcome home celebration will be held at...
