Wisconsin State

CBS 58

Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin

As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin

When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

PowerUp: Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor

MADISON — With 40 days until Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he feels good about where he is in the campaign. A recent Trafalgar Group Poll shows the Wisconsin businessman with a slight lead on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. Other polls have the race tight, with Evers up by a few points.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Wisconsin Dem. U.S. Senate nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, slams incumbent’s abortion stance

The Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is heating up. Democratic nominee Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins Joy Reid on the incumbent Ron Johnson’s controversial statements and policies. "Ron Johnson celebrated the Dobbs decision,” Barnes tells The ReidOut. "He said that if women didn't like the 1849 criminal abortion ban we have in the state they could just move."Oct. 1, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Three Wisconsin Tech College Board Members Refuse to Step Down

(Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three members of the board overseeing Wisconsin's technical colleges are refusing to step down even though their terms ended more than a year ago. According to Rich Kremer of Wisconsin Public Radio, it's the same approach used by Wausau dentist Fred Prehn who was encouraged...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
WISCONSIN STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois

The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis

Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control

A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

New Report Provides Snapshot of Sustainable Farming Efforts in Wisconsin

Greenhouse gas emissions have been potentially reduced by 50,000 tons in the state, with the help of Wisconsin farmers supported by a statewide coalition. Farmers for Sustainable Food has released its first progress report, which summarizes efforts and data from last year. The coalition consists of six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin and works with 231 farmers.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WISCONSIN STATE

