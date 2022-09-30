Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
Candidates for Wisconsin governor share priorities at 2022 Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Maple Leaf Parade provided a chance for candidates to put their faces before the crowd. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is a Democrat running for re-election in November, and his opponent Tim Michels, who is a Republican, made a visit to see La Crosse’s 61st Oktoberfest and get their messages out to the public.
WEAU-TV 13
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
WEAU-TV 13
Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
Ahead of razor thin elections, are Democrats overlooking rural Wisconsin?
In 2012, Barack Obama carried 35 counties on his way to winning Wisconsin with nearly 53% of the vote against Mitt Romney. In 2020, Joe Biden carried 14 counties on his way to winning the state with 49.6% of the vote against former President Donald Trump. 23 counties flipped from...
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor
MADISON — With 40 days until Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he feels good about where he is in the campaign. A recent Trafalgar Group Poll shows the Wisconsin businessman with a slight lead on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. Other polls have the race tight, with Evers up by a few points.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
MSNBC
Wisconsin Dem. U.S. Senate nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, slams incumbent’s abortion stance
The Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is heating up. Democratic nominee Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins Joy Reid on the incumbent Ron Johnson’s controversial statements and policies. "Ron Johnson celebrated the Dobbs decision,” Barnes tells The ReidOut. "He said that if women didn't like the 1849 criminal abortion ban we have in the state they could just move."Oct. 1, 2022.
cwbradio.com
Three Wisconsin Tech College Board Members Refuse to Step Down
(Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three members of the board overseeing Wisconsin's technical colleges are refusing to step down even though their terms ended more than a year ago. According to Rich Kremer of Wisconsin Public Radio, it's the same approach used by Wausau dentist Fred Prehn who was encouraged...
Planning to vote on Election Day? Make sure you have one of these forms of ID
MADISON, Wis. — Voting in Wisconsin requires a photo ID, which means voters have just over a month to make sure they have an acceptable form available before casting their vote on Election Day. The following types of photo IDs are acceptable on Election Day, according to the City...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
Badger Herald
Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis
Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control
A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Evers ad hypocritical; vote Tim Michels for Governor on Nov. 8 | By Gary Brussat
September 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – I, like many others, agree that there are too many negative political ads. Ironically, one of the more “positive” ads has Governor Tony Evers stating that he will “work with the other side.” I find this ad to be hypocritical.
seehafernews.com
New Report Provides Snapshot of Sustainable Farming Efforts in Wisconsin
Greenhouse gas emissions have been potentially reduced by 50,000 tons in the state, with the help of Wisconsin farmers supported by a statewide coalition. Farmers for Sustainable Food has released its first progress report, which summarizes efforts and data from last year. The coalition consists of six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin and works with 231 farmers.
newsfromthestates.com
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
