Morgan Hill, CA

calmatters.network

News Digest: Pleasanton school board forum canceled; DUSD forum back on | Pirates of Emerson at fairgrounds | Dublin Harvest Fair

Unfortunately the Pleasanton Weekly’s candidate forum for Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees, originally scheduled for this Tuesday (Oct. 4), has been canceled due to illness. While the Weekly and its partners are exploring other options, given there will be less than a month before the election, it...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Candidates for East Palo Alto City Council discuss qualifications, concerns

Two seats are up for grabs on the East Palo Alto City Council election this November, and seven residents are seeking the opportunity to serve. The council hopefuls include the incumbent mayor; a minister and coach; a former teacher; two self-employed business owners; a data scientist and a candidate who described herself as a product of the public school system.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
pajaronian.com

Two vying for PVUSD Trustee Area 5 seat

WATSONVILLE—With two seats on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District up for election, the makeup of the board could see a shift as political newcomers Natalain Schwartz and Olivia Flores challenge incumbents Kim De Serpa and Jennifer Schacher, respectively. Two seats—occupied by Daniel Dodge Jr. in Trustee Area 4...
WATSONVILLE, CA
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Local
California Government
Morgan Hill, CA
Education
Morgan Hill, CA
Government
Local
California Education
calmatters.network

Students' reading improves, despite pandemic hurdles

Data from this past spring’s standardized tests reveal that Palo Alto public schools are making substantial progress towards their early literacy goals, despite the impacts that the pandemic has had on education. The portion of third graders reading “near” or “above” state standards in reading on the 2022 Smarter...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Candidates for sheriff square off at community forum

Two Santa Clara County Sheriff candidates — an insider and an outsider — each sought to convince voters they would be the better choice for the position during an hour-long Zoom debate co-sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly and Mountain View Voice on Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Kevin...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Ed Lauing: Speaking from experience

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. In a seven-candidate race with zero incumbents, Ed Lauing is the closest thing Palo Alto has to a City Hall veteran. Over his 15...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
BERKELEY, CA
calmatters.network

In Palo Alto City Council race, it's anybody's game

Seven Palo Alto residents have jumped into the race to replace City Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, who are terming out, and Alison Cormack, who has opted not to run for a fresh term. But even though none of the seven candidates — Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Vicki Veenker: Building connections

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Vicki Veenker is well-versed in the art of the compromise. Five years ago, in her capacity as director at Convergence Center for Policy Resolution,...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Julie Lythcott-Haims: Thriving together

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Julie Lythcott-Haims decided to run for City Council shortly after reading a New York Times profile in June about Susan Kirsch, a Mill Valley resident and NIMBY activist who has determinedly opposed a 20-condominium development in her neighborhood.
PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records

The amount of funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books—with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested—and expensive—race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
SAN JOSE, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Santa Clara County offering residents monthly grant to off-set medical expenses

Qualifying residents can receive financial assistance to off-set high out-of-pocket medical expenses as part of phase two of Santa Clara County’s MedAssist program. The new stage of MedAssist will also offer pharmacist-led counseling and education services, including assistance with refill coordination, education on medications, addressing barriers to medication adherence, and more.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Alex Comsa: In the driver's seat

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Realtor Alex Comsa likes to think big. If he has his way, the Palo Alto Airport in the Baylands would be transformed into a...
PALO ALTO, CA

