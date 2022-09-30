Read full article on original website
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames Patrick
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In CaliforniaAbdul GhaniMoss Landing, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
calmatters.network
Editorial: Vote Marchand for mayor, Branning for District 1, Chiong for District 2 in Livermore
Livermore voters will be selecting two new City Council members and a new mayor come Nov. 8. Our recommendations for the next mayor is John Marchand and for the two open council seats, Evan Branning and Mel Chiong. The new council members will tackle a number of crucial projects and...
calmatters.network
News Digest: Pleasanton school board forum canceled; DUSD forum back on | Pirates of Emerson at fairgrounds | Dublin Harvest Fair
Unfortunately the Pleasanton Weekly’s candidate forum for Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees, originally scheduled for this Tuesday (Oct. 4), has been canceled due to illness. While the Weekly and its partners are exploring other options, given there will be less than a month before the election, it...
calmatters.network
Candidates for East Palo Alto City Council discuss qualifications, concerns
Two seats are up for grabs on the East Palo Alto City Council election this November, and seven residents are seeking the opportunity to serve. The council hopefuls include the incumbent mayor; a minister and coach; a former teacher; two self-employed business owners; a data scientist and a candidate who described herself as a product of the public school system.
pajaronian.com
Two vying for PVUSD Trustee Area 5 seat
WATSONVILLE—With two seats on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District up for election, the makeup of the board could see a shift as political newcomers Natalain Schwartz and Olivia Flores challenge incumbents Kim De Serpa and Jennifer Schacher, respectively. Two seats—occupied by Daniel Dodge Jr. in Trustee Area 4...
calmatters.network
Students' reading improves, despite pandemic hurdles
Data from this past spring’s standardized tests reveal that Palo Alto public schools are making substantial progress towards their early literacy goals, despite the impacts that the pandemic has had on education. The portion of third graders reading “near” or “above” state standards in reading on the 2022 Smarter...
calmatters.network
Candidates for sheriff square off at community forum
Two Santa Clara County Sheriff candidates — an insider and an outsider — each sought to convince voters they would be the better choice for the position during an hour-long Zoom debate co-sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly and Mountain View Voice on Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Kevin...
calmatters.network
Ed Lauing: Speaking from experience
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. In a seven-candidate race with zero incumbents, Ed Lauing is the closest thing Palo Alto has to a City Hall veteran. Over his 15...
NBC Bay Area
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
San Jose mayoral candidate admits employee classification error
San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan’s mayoral campaign is correcting the misclassifying of some of its employees, weeks after facing a complaint filed with the state labor commissioner. The changes follow San José Spotlight’s reporting on how Mahan’s campaign listed at least 18 workers as consultants in campaign finance disclosure...
calmatters.network
In Palo Alto City Council race, it's anybody's game
Seven Palo Alto residents have jumped into the race to replace City Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, who are terming out, and Alison Cormack, who has opted not to run for a fresh term. But even though none of the seven candidates — Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
calmatters.network
Vicki Veenker: Building connections
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Vicki Veenker is well-versed in the art of the compromise. Five years ago, in her capacity as director at Convergence Center for Policy Resolution,...
San Jose middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate communications with student
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A teacher at a middle school in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications via social media with a student, police said Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, 29, a teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, is accused of communications over three weeks with a female student […]
calmatters.network
Julie Lythcott-Haims: Thriving together
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Julie Lythcott-Haims decided to run for City Council shortly after reading a New York Times profile in June about Susan Kirsch, a Mill Valley resident and NIMBY activist who has determinedly opposed a 20-condominium development in her neighborhood.
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records
The amount of funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books—with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested—and expensive—race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
cupertinotoday.com
Santa Clara County offering residents monthly grant to off-set medical expenses
Qualifying residents can receive financial assistance to off-set high out-of-pocket medical expenses as part of phase two of Santa Clara County’s MedAssist program. The new stage of MedAssist will also offer pharmacist-led counseling and education services, including assistance with refill coordination, education on medications, addressing barriers to medication adherence, and more.
Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
calmatters.network
Alex Comsa: In the driver's seat
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Realtor Alex Comsa likes to think big. If he has his way, the Palo Alto Airport in the Baylands would be transformed into a...
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
