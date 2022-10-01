Read full article on original website
Related
Kenny Pickett in at QB for Steelers in second half
After another shaky half by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, head coach Mike Tomlin made a change. The Steelers replaced Trubisky with rookie Kenny Pickett who the fans have been clamoring for the past several weeks. Pickett was the Steelers first-round pick in 2022 and is expected to be the...
Yardbarker
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
NFL・
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday
After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
Saunders: Steelers’ Timeline for Kenny Pickett Didn’t Make Sense
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the Kenny Pickett Era on Sunday, as the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pickett sparks Steelers, but it's not enough in loss to Jets
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett provided a brief second-half spark for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a couple fourth-quarter turnovers and a defensive meltdown allowed the New York Jets to rally late and escape with a 24-20 victory on Sunday
3 takeaways from the Steelers Week 4 loss vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the New York Jets in Week 4 marked a turning point in the 2022 season. The losses are mounting, and so are the injuries in the Steel City. Despite those facts, there is an optimism in Pittsburgh that the city hasn’t felt since 2004. The short-lived Mitchell Trubisky Era is likely over and, for better or worse, the 2022 Week 4 Jets game will go down in history as the first game of the Kenny Pickett Era. So, while there were at least two other takeaways from this game, the Steelers first-round rookie getting his first taste of regular-season NFL action is what anyone will ultimately remember about the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Jets.
Comments / 0