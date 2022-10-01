The Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the New York Jets in Week 4 marked a turning point in the 2022 season. The losses are mounting, and so are the injuries in the Steel City. Despite those facts, there is an optimism in Pittsburgh that the city hasn’t felt since 2004. The short-lived Mitchell Trubisky Era is likely over and, for better or worse, the 2022 Week 4 Jets game will go down in history as the first game of the Kenny Pickett Era. So, while there were at least two other takeaways from this game, the Steelers first-round rookie getting his first taste of regular-season NFL action is what anyone will ultimately remember about the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Jets.

