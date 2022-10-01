Read full article on original website
Related
GoFundMe launched for singer Kenny Collins after brain tumour diagnosis
Kenny Collins, former frontman with Scottish rockers Logan, has undergone an emergency operation after collapsing
Ryan Seacrest shares update on scary new medical issue during vulnerable moment on Live
LIVE host Ryan Seacrest has shared an update on his scary health issue. On Tuesday, Ryan introduced the show by talking about fall before he stopped and admitted to Kelly he can't run in the marathon this year. She laughed and said: "Oh. Tell me about your knee." "I am...
Who Was Coolio’s Wife, Josefa Salinas, and How Many Kids Did They Have?
Coolio is survived by about 10 children and his ex-wife, Josefa Salinas. Here's what to know about his relationship with Salinas and the kids they had together.
survivornet.com
‘We Were Able to Prepare…And Say Goodbye,’ Says Singer Kelis, 43, Who Lost Husband to Stomach Cancer
Singer Kelis is opening up about the loss her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer earlier this year. He was 37. Symptoms of stomach cancer can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and vomiting; treatment options for this disease include surgery, medications, radiation, and chemotherapy. Having a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mum gives birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told they'd all be boys
A young mum gave birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told by doctors they’d all be boys. New parents Jake Hammerton, 22, and his partner Caitlin Knight, 20, were thrilled to discover that Caitlin was pregnant. At their 22-week scan, the couple from Sheffield found out that they were having identical triplet boys – a one in 200 million case without IVF – so naturally they went away and started prepping for the arrival of their little lads.
U.K.・
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
'Chicago Med' star Marlyne Barrett diagnosed with cancer
"Chicago Med" star Marlyne Barrett is opening up about her battle with uterine and ovarian cancer.
survivornet.com
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has gotten married to her longtime partner Genevieve Davis and she’s talking about it. Schneider, TMZ reported, made the news public through her social media accounts. She said that “Genevieve Davis and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder.” Both of them plan on a more traditional wedding when next summer rolls around. They did say, though, that “our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaimed our love and commitment to each other.”
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Is Going To Die?
Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Everyone is praying for Brando’s recovery as The Hook terrorizes Port Charles, plus Liz continues to struggle, and Valentin opens up to Anna. Where will tragedy strike next?. After being attacked by The Hook, Brando was rushed to the hospital...
musictimes.com
What Was Jesse Powell Cause of Death? R&B Star Passed Away A Day After Turning 51
Jesse Powell has apparently died according to a statement made by his family on social media. The R&B singer passed just a day after turning 51. Powell passed away at his Los Angeles home in the 1990s following the publication of his self-titled first album. As of this writing, the reason of death remains unknown.
TMZ.com
Coolio Appeared Happy and in Good Health Just Days Before Death
Coolio's sudden death comes as a total shock to fans who interacted with him less than a week before he passed, and they say he gave no indication he was having health issues. TMZ obtained these photos and videos of the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper traveling last Friday through the Houston airport, and he was happy and in good spirits as he greeted some giddy fans.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
iheart.com
Kid With Name Like Something In A Bathroom Gets Teased, Parents Shocked
When it comes to figuring out what to call a baby, there are thousands of names to choose from, but even the most common ones can be subject to ridicule when the child reaches school. Kids can be pretty creative when it comes to making fun of others, so no name is truly safe, but there are definitely some names that are more likely to be the target of teasing. One name that it seems so obvious would cause torment was picked by a set of parents who somehow were caught off-guard years later when their son went to school. A friend of theirs explained what happened on Quora.
KIDS・
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
UFC・
John Duggar and wife Abbie welcome second child & reveal baby boy’s name in sweet post
JOHN Duggar and wife Abbie revealed name of their second child in sweet post. The couple welcomed their newborn son named Charlie, who was born in August. In the Instagram post: the pair wrote that they "have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since!" They concluded: "We are so thankful...
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis
Watch: Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series. Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are writing their next chapter as husband and wife. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars got married Sept. 29 in a romantic wedding ceremony near Pasadena, Calif. After the celebration, Cheyenne...
'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'
Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
survivornet.com
Comedian Mom, 40, ‘Just Couldn’t Get Words Out’ And Her Doctor Said It Was A Urinary Tract Infection: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Jo Fletcher-Cross, 40, went to the doctor after moments of struggling to speak. But instead of discovering her brain tumor, they only diagnosed her with a urinary tract infection. Now, the glioblastoma warrior is preparing for treatments and working hard to make memories with her 11-year-old daughter. Symptoms of brain...
The Berrics Canteen
Etnies Spends The Day With Ryan Sheckler
Some people are content with skating and chilling, but never training. And some people are content with training and skating, but never chilling. (Don’t get us started on the skaters who train and chill and never skate. What even are you guys doing??) Ryan Sheckler, the Etnies superstar with a million Maranas under his belt, does all three. In the brand’s video for his new shoe model, Estrella (because he shines like one), you get to see all the daily components that make up la vida de Sheckler. Watch the video, above (not pictured: golfing).
Comments / 0