2news.com
Investigation underway after human remains found in Placer County
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found what they believe to be human remains in Foresthill earlier this week. Just before 7:30 a.m. on September 28th, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill. When deputies arrived at the location,...
Fox40
One dead in South Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
KCRA.com
Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service
Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
mymotherlode.com
Bird Flu Reaches Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Public Health wants to alert the public after detecting the first case of avian influenza, also referred to as “bird flu,” in the county. Announced today, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s...
Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
KCRA.com
Arson arrest made after iconic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton destroyed by fire; second suspect sought
ISLETON, Calif. — One person was arrested and charged with arson after a popular Delta riverboat restaurant was destroyed this summer in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now investigators are searching for a second suspect. Wyatt Tripp was arrested and booked into jail in July, according to jail records. He...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
kubaradio.com
Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible
(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
eastcountytoday.net
Sacramento Sheriff Says Homeless Subject Arrested for Random and Senseless Homicide
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested Darin Chastain (54), of Sacramento County, in connection with an unprovoked and senseless homicide. According to the sheriffs office, the incident occurred at 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the 6200 block of Kenneth Avenue. The victim is 74-year-old James C. Raleigh of Carmichael.
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
