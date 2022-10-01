ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foresthill, CA

2news.com

Investigation underway after human remains found in Placer County

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found what they believe to be human remains in Foresthill earlier this week. Just before 7:30 a.m. on September 28th, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill. When deputies arrived at the location,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

One dead in South Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Placer County deputies discover human remains in Foresthill, sheriff says

Human remains were discovered in Foresthill on Wednesday morning, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office's news release. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a call just before 7:30 a.m. near Cold Springs Drive. They later found what they said appeared to be human remains. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service

Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin

ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
ROCKLIN, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
QUINCY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bird Flu Reaches Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Public Health wants to alert the public after detecting the first case of avian influenza, also referred to as “bird flu,” in the county. Announced today, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible

(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Sacramento Sheriff Says Homeless Subject Arrested for Random and Senseless Homicide

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested Darin Chastain (54), of Sacramento County, in connection with an unprovoked and senseless homicide. According to the sheriffs office, the incident occurred at 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the 6200 block of Kenneth Avenue. The victim is 74-year-old James C. Raleigh of Carmichael.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

