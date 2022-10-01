Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall
State officials awarded two contracts on Thursday worth $307 million to build nearly 14 miles of new barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. The Texas Facilities Commission voted to approve a $167 million contract for New Mexico-based Southwest Valley Constructors Co. to build nearly 6.7 miles of border wall near Del Rio and a second contract worth $140 million to Montana-based BFBC of Texas, which plans to build 6.95 miles of wall in the Rio Grande Valley.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reynolds warns against Democrats undoing GOP policies
DES MOINES — Tax cuts. Reopening schools earlier than other states during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restricting abortion access. Loosening gun regulations. Those are among the state lawmaking achievements Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds highlighted Saturday night during a campaign fundraiser, — while also warning that Iowa voters must continue to elect Republicans, lest Democrats gain control in the statehouse and reverse those policies.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mississippi receives top ranking in religious freedom report
(The Center Square) – With an overall score of 82%, Mississippi ranked No. 1 in a recent report examining how states respond to religious freedoms through legislation. In its analysis, “Religious Liberty in the States 2022,” the organization First Liberty Institute put each state under the microscope and examined their laws for such issues as private hospitals’ ability to refuse abortion services and the types of exemptions that are in place for marriage solemnization and wedding participation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hundreds of Virginians have had firearms confiscated through red-flag laws
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of Virginians have had their guns confiscated from them through red-flag laws since those rules went into effect more than two years ago, according to data in the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Red-flag laws allow police to seize firearms from a person if a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Don Walton: Republican statewide advantage approaches three decades
Just five weeks until Nebraskans elect a new governor. But you already knew that. Here's the secretary of state's September voter registration report for the state: 604,988 Republicans; 345,268 Democrats. Along with 268,291 non-partisans. There's a Republican voter registration advantage in 90 of 93 counties, all but Dakota, Douglas and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics
Originally published Sept. 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Women from across Idaho joined a Zoom call on a Wednesday evening in mid-September. There were teachers. A school board member. One woman who {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”https://wendyforidaho.com/”}is running for office{/a}, and one who ran in 2018. They gathered virtually from their corners of the state to talk about public schools — and how they, as members of the Idaho chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government, could influence education policy.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio receives poor marks for public sector labor laws
(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks below nearly all of its neighbors and received one of the lowest grades available in a new report that ranks labor laws, public union membership and worker freedom across the country. The Commonwealth Foundation, a Pennsylvania free market think tank, gave Ohio a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Litter prevention and enforcement leaders honored
COLUMBIA – PalmettoPride, in partnership with the South Carolina Litter Control Association, hosted the 2022 Litter Summit in Myrtle Beach in early September. Keep America Beautiful Affiliates representatives, litter prevention professionals, and law enforcement officers gathered for an annual meeting, during which program updates and professional development trainings were offered to attendees. In addition, Keep SC Beautiful and the SC Litter Control Association hold an awards luncheon during the conference.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide companies
OMAHA -- Nebraska has joined a lawsuit accusing pesticide companies Syngenta and Corteva of anti-competitive practices that have cost farmers. Nebraska joined the Federal Trade Commission and nine other states, including Iowa, in a complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on Thursday. Both companies denied the allegations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Brumley narrows focus of new reading rules; faces Oct. 11 vote at BESE
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has scaled back his plan to improve persistent reading problems among Louisiana's youngest learners. Under Brumley's original proposal, children in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who fail to read on grade level in an end-of-the-year screening would be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland Judiciary hosts unveiling of Barbera portrait
ANNAPOLIS — The Court of Appeals of Maryland held a special ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 22, for the unveiling of a portrait of retired Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. The portrait was created by internationally renowned artist Diana “Danni” Dawson, who has painted more than 300 portraits for heads of state, dignitaries, university officials, and senior members and executives of the military and medical communities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida continuing rescue and recovery efforts in aftermath of Ian
(The Center Square) – Florida is continuing rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. So far, 1,600 people have been rescued, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a recent update on state response efforts. There are more than 1,000 team members performing search and rescue. There are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland nonpublic schools given funds to reopen
(The Center Square) – Maryland doled out $1.6 million in unspent funds to help the state’s nonpublic schools ramp up to come back online and reopen this fall. Leftover funding from last year’s Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools funding was used to cover expenses related to COVID-19 recovery, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. Expenditures include supplies to sanitize and disinfect school facilities, improve ventilation systems and educational technology, expand capacity for coronavirus testing and contact tracing and reasonable transportation costs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling
(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn't far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeSantis confident area will recover from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT ESTATES — Gov. Ron DeSantis stood on what is normally the four-laned Sumter Boulevard in North Port, where it turned from a large road into a new river. DeSantis said he had just come from Naples, where he assisted with people and meals. “I had a bunch...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State pays out settlement in St. Louis veterans home injury
JEFFERSON CITY — A woman who was injured while volunteering at a state-run nursing home for military veterans has won a $104,000 settlement, according to documents filed with the Missouri Attorney General’s office. Marceline Bauer was at the St. Louis Veteran’s Home in Bellefontaine Neighbors in December 2018...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana maternal deaths increased 46% in 2020, study finds
The number of Hoosier women dying in childbirth, or within one year of delivery, is soaring — even before Indiana's near-total abortion ban potentially compels up to 8,000 additional women each year to carry their pregnancies to term. A new report by the Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee shows...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Seven Grant Programs Available to Address Health Disparities in Wyoming
Wyoming has dedicated $9.8 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study will consider ways to help military members pursue higher education in Nebraska
Many of Nebraska's higher-education institutions offer college credit to students affiliated with the military, but the practice isn't universal and the specifics vary from institution to institution. Now state lawmakers are exploring the possibility of establishing a statewide process to make it easier for service members to pursue a higher...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Watch now: Central Nebraska wildfire destroys camp, leads to evacuations
A wildfire in Halsey that quickly blew up in size Sunday night has reportedly destroyed a large youth camp. Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands posted on Twitter about 9 p.m. Sunday that the fire grew from 100 acres to more than 15,000 acres in a matter of hours. The agency...
