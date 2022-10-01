(The Center Square) – With an overall score of 82%, Mississippi ranked No. 1 in a recent report examining how states respond to religious freedoms through legislation. In its analysis, “Religious Liberty in the States 2022,” the organization First Liberty Institute put each state under the microscope and examined their laws for such issues as private hospitals’ ability to refuse abortion services and the types of exemptions that are in place for marriage solemnization and wedding participation.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO