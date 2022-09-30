Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming Soon With Thousands of Deals

Money; Shutterstock

Amazon is kicking off the 2022 holiday shopping season early with a special Prime Day-like sale, bringing 48 hours of savings on countless items this October.

Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day event when Prime members worldwide can snag deals on brands like KitchenAid, LEGO, Ashley Furniture and Hasbro.

When is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon normally holds its Prime Day sale every July. This year, the company is hosting another massive sales event available only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

It's called Amazon Prime Early Access, and it'll take place on October 11 and 12 so Prime members can get in a shopping warm-up before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon Prime members in 12 countries will get access to hundreds of thousands of deals across every category for the Prime Early Access Sale, with new discounts dropping regularly throughout the two days.

What are the best Prime Early Access deals?

Most of Amazon's Prime Early Access discounts won't be available until the sale goes live on Oct. 11. There is, however, a rotating list of extra early Early Access deals on clothes, electronics, luggage, housewares are more available exclusively to Prime members in the weeks leading up to the official sale.

Amazon says that Prime members can also get a third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, normally $39.99, with a month of free Amazon Music Unlimited for $.99. If you haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet, you can get four months free as a Prime member or three months free as a non-Prime member starting now until October 12.

There are Prime Video deals too for Prime members from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, featuring a selection of new and fan-favorite titles available to rent or buy at up to half off.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, but you can start a 30-day free trial now and cancel anytime before the end of the trial period. Prime membership will get you fast free delivery on most Amazon orders, including groceries and prescriptions, plus unlimited content streaming, ad-free music, free games, 3,000-plus ebooks and magazines, unlimited photo storage, and of course, exclusive deals on Prime Day and the Early Access sale.

There are special offers for recipients of government assistance like SNAP, EBT and Medicaid, who can enjoy full Prime access for only $6.99 a month.

Students can also save on Prime with Prime Student for $7.49 per month, or $69 per year — that includes exclusive benefits like 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse.

