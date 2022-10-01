Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Sidney 8
AC/GC 23, Interstate 35,Truro 20
ADM, Adel 38, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7
Alburnett 44, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Algona 28, Gilbert 25, OT
Ames 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13
Anamosa 35, Tipton 13
Ankeny 34, Valley, West Des Moines 24
Ankeny Centennial 28, Urbandale 23
Audubon 66, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
BCLUW, Conrad 26, North Tama, Traer 20
Baxter 63, Collins-Maxwell 16
Benton Community 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 6
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9, Carroll 6
Bondurant Farrar 70, Perry 0
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 7
CAM, Anita 60, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18
Carlisle 42, Boone 0
Cascade,Western Dubuque 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
Cedar Falls 23, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 16
Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Pella 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 27, Clear Creek-Amana 24
Center Point-Urbana 27, Charles City 0
Centerville 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27
Central City 65, Springville 13
Central Clinton, DeWitt 42, Maquoketa 21
Central Decatur, Leon 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Central Lee, Donnellson 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 12
Central Lyon 39, Unity Christian 7
Chariton 29, Albia 13
Clarinda def. Shenandoah, forfeit
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24, Southeast Valley 8
Clear Lake 35, Forest City 12
Colo-NESCO 82, Dunkerton 48
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, Beckman, Dyersville 13
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 71, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
Crestwood, Cresco 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Davenport, West 28, Dubuque, Senior 10
Denison-Schleswig 42, Storm Lake 7
Denver 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Des Moines Christian 41, Clarke, Osceola 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Des Moines, North 36
Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 85, GMG, Garwin 8
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Johnston 19
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Bellevue 13
East Mills 24, Bedford 18
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Kee, Lansing 16
Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
English Valleys, North English 40, H-L-V, Victor 34
Epworth, Western Dubuque 38, Decorah 22
Fairfield 53, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Fort Madison 14, Clinton 13
Fremont Mills, Tabor 74, East Union, Afton 20
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, South O’Brien, Paullina 20
Glenwood 30, Winterset 7
Greene County 34, Red Oak 23
Grinnell 12, Keokuk 6
Grundy Center 35, Nashua-Plainfield 8
Harlan 54, Atlantic 7
Harris-Lake Park 42, Ruthven-Ayrshire 40
Hinton 22, Akron-Westfield 7
Hudson 10, AGWSR, Ackley 0
Humboldt 24, North Polk, Alleman 14
Independence 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Indianola 45, Norwalk 33
Iowa City High 55, Davenport, North 0
Iowa City Liberty High School 68, Mount Pleasant 6
Iowa City West 62, Davenport, Central 7
Kingsley-Pierson 70, Glidden-Ralston 28
Knoxville 42, Saydel 6
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63, East Sac County 0
Lamoni 74, Seymour 34
Lenox 81, Griswold 14
Lewis Central 63, Des Moines, Hoover 14
Lisbon 49, Pekin 6
Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 18
Lynnville-Sully 58, Colfax-Mingo 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Postville 16
MOC-Floyd Valley 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, 2OT
Madrid 61, Wayne, Corydon 0
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Marshalltown 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 44
Mason City 52, Waterloo, East 14
Mediapolis 42, Wilton 21
Melcher-Dallas 74, Woodward Academy 48
Montezuma 82, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12
Monticello 48, Camanche 12
Mount Ayr 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Mount Vernon 42, Assumption, Davenport 17
Muscatine 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 31
Nevada 17, Ballard 12
Newman Catholic, Mason City 55, Lake Mills 28
Newton 56, Oskaloosa 10
North Fayette Valley 70, Jesup 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Starmont 0
North Scott, Eldridge 46, Burlington 7
North Union 17, West Fork, Sheffield 0
Northeast, Goose Lake 48, West Liberty 30
OA-BCIG 62, PAC-LM 0
Ogden 53, Belle Plaine 26
Osage 21, New Hampton 8
Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 7
Pleasant Valley 44, Bettendorf 14
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Waterloo, West 14
Regina, Iowa City 50, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Riceville 44, Janesville 36
Riverside, Oakland 46, Missouri Valley 6
Roland-Story, Story City 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 29
Saint Ansgar 68, North Butler, Greene 0
Sheldon 35, Cherokee, Washington 0
Sigourney-Keota 56, Eldon Cardinal 3
Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Sioux City, West 45, Des Moines, East 40
Siouxland Christian 40, River Valley, Correctionville 32
Solon 44, Washington 0
South Hamilton, Jewell 62, South Central Calhoun 8
South Hardin 46, Central Springs 21
Southeast Polk 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 27
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Moravia 22
Southwest Valley 21, Earlham 0
Spencer 49, Fort Dodge 14
Spirit Lake 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45, Bishop Garrigan 40
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Newell-Fonda 13
Stanton 54, Murray 42
Tri-Center, Neola 34, Lawton-Bronson 19
Tripoli 62, West Central, Maynard 24
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Clarksville 32
Underwood 54, Treynor 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 34, Oelwein 24
Van Meter 42, Nodaway Valley 0
WACO, Wayland 42, Lone Tree 17
Wapello 55, Highland, Riverside 30
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, South Winneshiek, Calmar 24
Waukee 24, Sioux City, North 14
Waukee Northwest 17, Sioux City, East 7
Waukon 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 7
Webster City 28, LeMars 7
West Bend-Mallard 83, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 13
West Branch 49, Durant-Bennett 13
West Central Valley, Stuart 49, Panorama, Panora 14
West Delaware, Manchester 53, South Tama County, Tama 9
West Hancock, Britt 31, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
West Harrison, Mondamin 49, Woodbine 0
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 7
West Marshall, State Center 13, PCM, Monroe 12
West Sioux 35, Ridge View 0
Western Christian 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Williamsburg 56, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 40, Westwood, Sloan 14
Woodward-Granger 51, Belmond-Klemme 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
