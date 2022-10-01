ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Sidney 8

AC/GC 23, Interstate 35,Truro 20

ADM, Adel 38, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7

Alburnett 44, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Algona 28, Gilbert 25, OT

Ames 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13

Anamosa 35, Tipton 13

Ankeny 34, Valley, West Des Moines 24

Ankeny Centennial 28, Urbandale 23

Audubon 66, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

BCLUW, Conrad 26, North Tama, Traer 20

Baxter 63, Collins-Maxwell 16

Benton Community 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 6

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9, Carroll 6

Bondurant Farrar 70, Perry 0

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 7

CAM, Anita 60, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18

Carlisle 42, Boone 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14

Cedar Falls 23, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 16

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Pella 0

Cedar Rapids, Washington 27, Clear Creek-Amana 24

Center Point-Urbana 27, Charles City 0

Centerville 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27

Central City 65, Springville 13

Central Clinton, DeWitt 42, Maquoketa 21

Central Decatur, Leon 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Central Lee, Donnellson 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 12

Central Lyon 39, Unity Christian 7

Chariton 29, Albia 13

Clarinda def. Shenandoah, forfeit

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24, Southeast Valley 8

Clear Lake 35, Forest City 12

Colo-NESCO 82, Dunkerton 48

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, Beckman, Dyersville 13

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 71, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14

Crestwood, Cresco 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Davenport, West 28, Dubuque, Senior 10

Denison-Schleswig 42, Storm Lake 7

Denver 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

Des Moines Christian 41, Clarke, Osceola 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Des Moines, North 36

Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 85, GMG, Garwin 8

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Johnston 19

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Bellevue 13

East Mills 24, Bedford 18

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Kee, Lansing 16

Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

English Valleys, North English 40, H-L-V, Victor 34

Epworth, Western Dubuque 38, Decorah 22

Fairfield 53, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Fort Madison 14, Clinton 13

Fremont Mills, Tabor 74, East Union, Afton 20

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, South O’Brien, Paullina 20

Glenwood 30, Winterset 7

Greene County 34, Red Oak 23

Grinnell 12, Keokuk 6

Grundy Center 35, Nashua-Plainfield 8

Harlan 54, Atlantic 7

Harris-Lake Park 42, Ruthven-Ayrshire 40

Hinton 22, Akron-Westfield 7

Hudson 10, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Humboldt 24, North Polk, Alleman 14

Independence 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

Indianola 45, Norwalk 33

Iowa City High 55, Davenport, North 0

Iowa City Liberty High School 68, Mount Pleasant 6

Iowa City West 62, Davenport, Central 7

Kingsley-Pierson 70, Glidden-Ralston 28

Knoxville 42, Saydel 6

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63, East Sac County 0

Lamoni 74, Seymour 34

Lenox 81, Griswold 14

Lewis Central 63, Des Moines, Hoover 14

Lisbon 49, Pekin 6

Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 18

Lynnville-Sully 58, Colfax-Mingo 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Postville 16

MOC-Floyd Valley 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, 2OT

Madrid 61, Wayne, Corydon 0

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

Marshalltown 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 44

Mason City 52, Waterloo, East 14

Mediapolis 42, Wilton 21

Melcher-Dallas 74, Woodward Academy 48

Montezuma 82, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12

Monticello 48, Camanche 12

Mount Ayr 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Mount Vernon 42, Assumption, Davenport 17

Muscatine 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 31

Nevada 17, Ballard 12

Newman Catholic, Mason City 55, Lake Mills 28

Newton 56, Oskaloosa 10

North Fayette Valley 70, Jesup 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Starmont 0

North Scott, Eldridge 46, Burlington 7

North Union 17, West Fork, Sheffield 0

Northeast, Goose Lake 48, West Liberty 30

OA-BCIG 62, PAC-LM 0

Ogden 53, Belle Plaine 26

Osage 21, New Hampton 8

Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 7

Pleasant Valley 44, Bettendorf 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Waterloo, West 14

Regina, Iowa City 50, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Riceville 44, Janesville 36

Riverside, Oakland 46, Missouri Valley 6

Roland-Story, Story City 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 29

Saint Ansgar 68, North Butler, Greene 0

Sheldon 35, Cherokee, Washington 0

Sigourney-Keota 56, Eldon Cardinal 3

Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Sioux City, West 45, Des Moines, East 40

Siouxland Christian 40, River Valley, Correctionville 32

Solon 44, Washington 0

South Hamilton, Jewell 62, South Central Calhoun 8

South Hardin 46, Central Springs 21

Southeast Polk 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 27

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Moravia 22

Southwest Valley 21, Earlham 0

Spencer 49, Fort Dodge 14

Spirit Lake 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45, Bishop Garrigan 40

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Newell-Fonda 13

Stanton 54, Murray 42

Tri-Center, Neola 34, Lawton-Bronson 19

Tripoli 62, West Central, Maynard 24

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Clarksville 32

Underwood 54, Treynor 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 34, Oelwein 24

Van Meter 42, Nodaway Valley 0

WACO, Wayland 42, Lone Tree 17

Wapello 55, Highland, Riverside 30

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, South Winneshiek, Calmar 24

Waukee 24, Sioux City, North 14

Waukee Northwest 17, Sioux City, East 7

Waukon 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 7

Webster City 28, LeMars 7

West Bend-Mallard 83, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 13

West Branch 49, Durant-Bennett 13

West Central Valley, Stuart 49, Panorama, Panora 14

West Delaware, Manchester 53, South Tama County, Tama 9

West Hancock, Britt 31, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

West Harrison, Mondamin 49, Woodbine 0

West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 7

West Marshall, State Center 13, PCM, Monroe 12

West Sioux 35, Ridge View 0

Western Christian 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Williamsburg 56, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

Winfield-Mount Union 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 40, Westwood, Sloan 14

Woodward-Granger 51, Belmond-Klemme 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

