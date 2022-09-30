ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How early detection through mammograms can save lives | Sponsored

HOUSTON — This is sponsored content provided by UT Physicians. Cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in the United States, and breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women. Several factors can affect what type of screening you need and when you need to get one done. To help clarify breast screenings, Allan R. Katz, MD, FACOG, OB-GYN with UT Physicians and professor in the Department Of Obstetrics, Gynecology, And Reproductive Sciences at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston), sheds light on this important breast health topic. When cancer is detected early, you have the most options for treatment. Without a doubt, early detection can save lives.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Taylor Paige Henderson

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured the suspect using a hammer...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texans love trucks but how about the electric kind?

HOUSTON — By now, you might have seen one on the road: The Rivian R1T is a futuristic-looking electric truck that is starting to pop up around Houston. “You get a lot of looks. That’s obviously part of it,” Ward said. “But the actual driving experience itself is fantastic. It doesn’t drive like a truck. It drives like a really nice sedan.”
Houston, TX

