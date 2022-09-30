Read full article on original website
KHOU
Zerorez of Houston's 3-step process to get carpet stains out for good
HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The next 50 callers will receive three areas of carpet cleaned for $119, and 100 square feet tile for free. Plus, a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Do Brasil, a fine dining Steak house. But...
KHOU
Made-to-fade tattoos get Houston's stamp of approval
Great Day's Cristina Kooker checks out the fine print on made-to-fade tattoos at Ephemeral Tattoo Studio. The first & only tattoo ink that lasts 9-15 months.
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airport
A rideshare driver has some explaining to do after he was caught drinking a beer while waiting for riders at a staging lot that is designated for drivers waiting for a ride in at Bush Intercontinental Airport on the north side of Houston.
Popular Black-owned sneaker & streetwear store owner says they’re being pushed out by Galleria Mall
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban streetwear retailer in Houston’s Galleria Mall, is considering moving its entire operation from the Galleria to a new flagship store in Upper Kirby after being told by the mall they could sell clothing but could no longer sell shoes in the store because of […]
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
Click2Houston.com
‘CROCTOBER’?: Crocs giving away free shoes to thousands in celebration of 20th anniversary. Here’s how to snatch a pair
HOUSTON – In celebration of Crocs’ 20th anniversary, club members have a chance to win a free pair of Crocs through Oct. 7, according to the company. Crocs said it will give away thousands of pairs of shoes during the “Croctober” giveaway, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. over the next several days.
KHOU
How early detection through mammograms can save lives | Sponsored
HOUSTON — This is sponsored content provided by UT Physicians. Cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in the United States, and breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women. Several factors can affect what type of screening you need and when you need to get one done. To help clarify breast screenings, Allan R. Katz, MD, FACOG, OB-GYN with UT Physicians and professor in the Department Of Obstetrics, Gynecology, And Reproductive Sciences at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston), sheds light on this important breast health topic. When cancer is detected early, you have the most options for treatment. Without a doubt, early detection can save lives.
'We may need that helping hand at another time' | Trae Tha Truth rescues hundreds in Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — Rapper Trae Tha Truth, also known for his relief work after major disasters, is at it again — this time in Florida. The Houston native spent several days and nights helping to rescue people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “I think combined, they said...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
Click2Houston.com
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The New York Times snubs Houston restaurants: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured the suspect using a hammer...
Texans love trucks but how about the electric kind?
HOUSTON — By now, you might have seen one on the road: The Rivian R1T is a futuristic-looking electric truck that is starting to pop up around Houston. “You get a lot of looks. That’s obviously part of it,” Ward said. “But the actual driving experience itself is fantastic. It doesn’t drive like a truck. It drives like a really nice sedan.”
Houston, get ready for the excitement that is the Savannah Bananas
SUGAR LAND, Texas — With the second pick in the second round of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft, the Savannah Bananas selected to play at Constellation Field in Sugar Land!. Get ready, because, on March 17, the excitement that is the Bananas is coming to the Houston...
