HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO