Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
PHOTOS: How Houston has evolved since the 1990s
Before and after pics show what's changed and what hasn't in the last 30 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured the suspect using a hammer...
I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash
HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
Houston, get ready for the excitement that is the Savannah Bananas
SUGAR LAND, Texas — With the second pick in the second round of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft, the Savannah Bananas selected to play at Constellation Field in Sugar Land!. Get ready, because, on March 17, the excitement that is the Bananas is coming to the Houston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
KHOU
Zerorez of Houston's 3-step process to get carpet stains out for good
HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The next 50 callers will receive three areas of carpet cleaned for $119, and 100 square feet tile for free. Plus, a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Do Brasil, a fine dining Steak house. But...
KHOU
Made-to-fade tattoos get Houston's stamp of approval
Great Day's Cristina Kooker checks out the fine print on made-to-fade tattoos at Ephemeral Tattoo Studio. The first & only tattoo ink that lasts 9-15 months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KHOU
Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment
HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
'This was the heart of it all' | Fire destroys popular neighborhood supply shop in north Houston
HOUSTON — Nearly 100 firefighters were needed to put out a large warehouse fire in north Houston early Tuesday. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at Martin's Lumber & Roofing Supply on Jensen Drive just north of 610 near the Eastex Freeway around 5:30 a.m. as black smoke began billowing from every window in the business.
Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot
KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on September 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
'We may need that helping hand at another time' | Trae Tha Truth rescues hundreds in Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — Rapper Trae Tha Truth, also known for his relief work after major disasters, is at it again — this time in Florida. The Houston native spent several days and nights helping to rescue people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “I think combined, they said...
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airport
A rideshare driver has some explaining to do after he was caught drinking a beer while waiting for riders at a staging lot that is designated for drivers waiting for a ride in at Bush Intercontinental Airport on the north side of Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Dive Bar
If your idea of a dive bar requires a specific seediness — an air of back-alley danger populated with downtrodden, booze-soaked, shadowy figures, let’s say — then maybe the Cozy Corner is not for you (also, stop reading so many Raymond Chandler novels). This longtime Westbury watering hole is the sort of dive bar which celebrates fellowship instead of hardship.
Comments / 0