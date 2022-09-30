ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured the suspect using a hammer...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash

HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Taylor Paige Henderson

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on September 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
KATY, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!

Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Dive Bar

If your idea of a dive bar requires a specific seediness — an air of back-alley danger populated with downtrodden, booze-soaked, shadowy figures, let’s say — then maybe the Cozy Corner is not for you (also, stop reading so many Raymond Chandler novels). This longtime Westbury watering hole is the sort of dive bar which celebrates fellowship instead of hardship.
HOUSTON, TX

