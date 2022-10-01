ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

First Americans Museum honored with Travel Award

By Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 4 days ago

Oklahoma City -- The Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) recently awarded First Americans Museum (FAM) with the 2022 Phoenix Award for outstanding contribution to a quality travel experience through conservation, preservation, beautification or environmental efforts. ( https://satw.org/ ) Since its openinng in September 2021, FAM has become one Oklahoma's most significant destinations for travelers, and for "staycations" enjoyed by loal and regional residents. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/first-americans-museum-grand-opening-set-for-september-18-and-19/article_0800e3d7-7209-5773-ab8a-4c89667ae7fc.html ) Two sustainable and cultural tourism initiatives in the United States and one in Ecuador garnered recognition this year in the 2022 SATW Phoenix Awards. On Monday, September 26, local SATW members joined FAM and the Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau with the presentation of the prestigious award. “This year’s Phoenix Award is notable for diverse, sustainable, environmental and cultural tourism attributes of its worthy recipients," SATW Phoenix Award Committee Chair Toby Saltzman said. “First Americans Museum recognizes the historic culture and pride of Indigenous Americans.” To learn more about FAM, visit famok.org . Founded in 1969, the SATW’s Phoenix Awards recognize and honor destinations that showcase responsible, sustainable tourism efforts as they relate to travel. North America’s premier travel media organization maintains a long-standing focus on sustainability and appreciates the benefits of cultural understanding and economic activity that come with travel. “Sustainable tourism is more important than ever,” SATW President Elizabeth Harryman Lasley said. “Increasingly, travelers vote with their dollars to support entities that respect the environment and honor Indigenous culture. With the Phoenix Awards, SATW is proud to acknowledge companies and organizations that have committed resources to help sustain our precious planet.” About First Americans Museum: FAM’s mission is to educate the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000-square-foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture and art; live public and education programs; a full-service restaurant presenting unique Native-inspired cuisine; and a museum shop featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by Oklahoma’s premier Native American artists.

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Politics
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

The City Sentinel is a monthly newspaper serving Downtown, Central and Northwest Oklahoma City. Focusing on community and neighborhood news, The City Sentinel is THE source for news for the heart of Oklahoma City.

