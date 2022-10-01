I vote for those that serve our country and those that have served our country I trust my fellow veterans more than those that have not served and I trust that the one I vote for believes that our borders are out of control and I don't care if he flies around with Executives that are in the oil business or whatever as long as it benefits Montana's lower gas prices is a major benefit these prices that we are now seeing are caused by democrats in their weirdness look at what has happened to Bozeman do we really want this look around it's the Democrats that are really getting rich and wealthy off of the poor and yet they claim they are for the poor
I do not approve of Zinke's record or tactics but the silliness that Tranel used to elicit applause just shows how petty politicians can be. I, along with thousands of other Montanans have made the same error, probably several times, over our lifetime. I'm looking at what a politician brings to the table not the way they pronounce the name of a power company.
you're wrong it's the Republicans who are getting rich and wealthy off of the poor they dont care about the poor they have proven that over and over . it's the rich that they now down to kiss .just because zinke is a Veteran doesn't make him a caring person
