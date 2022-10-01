ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

pullmanradio.com

City of Moscow Water System Flushing Schedule Announced

The City of Moscow is required to conduct flushing of the water system each year. Flushing will be performed between 8 am to 3:30 pm from October 10th through the 20th. This process helps ensure the safety of Moscow’s drinking water. The Moscow Water Department performs annual flushing to...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming

The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway

The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
PULLMAN, WA
bengalspurr.com

LHS senior wins Interscholastic Star Award

Rachel Sheppard, a senior at Lewiston High School, is well known around her school and community as a dedicated worker with a strong work ethic. Last year, her commitment was rewarded as she received the Interscholastic Star Award on the 5A level from the Idaho High School Activities Association. This award gave Sheppard $1000 in scholarship money to use at the school of her choice and provided $500 for the school.
LEWISTON, ID

