Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow Water System Flushing Schedule Announced
The City of Moscow is required to conduct flushing of the water system each year. Flushing will be performed between 8 am to 3:30 pm from October 10th through the 20th. This process helps ensure the safety of Moscow’s drinking water. The Moscow Water Department performs annual flushing to...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming
The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
Nobody Injured in Structure Fire on 2100 Block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Saturday, October 1 at approximately 10:32 a.m., the Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 2100 block of Ripon Ave in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department also received automatic aid from Clearwater Paper Fire Department and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.
Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Clarkston Man Charged with DUI Following Crash that Started Brush Fire on Down River Road
LEWISTON - 50-year-old Aaron Moses, of Clarkston, has been charged with felony DUI following a single vehicle crash and brush fire on Down River Road earlier this week. Moses has also been charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting or obstructing an officer, all of which are misdemeanors.
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
pullmanradio.com
Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway
The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Issue Warning to Public After 2 Fentanyl Pills Found at Lapwai Bus Stop
LAPWAI - According to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, two fentanyl pills were recently found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Officers responded and collected the pills. In response, police issued a statement on Friday morning, urging community members to use caution. The...
bengalspurr.com
LHS senior wins Interscholastic Star Award
Rachel Sheppard, a senior at Lewiston High School, is well known around her school and community as a dedicated worker with a strong work ethic. Last year, her commitment was rewarded as she received the Interscholastic Star Award on the 5A level from the Idaho High School Activities Association. This award gave Sheppard $1000 in scholarship money to use at the school of her choice and provided $500 for the school.
Comments / 0