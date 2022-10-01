Read full article on original website
Is a 'Community' movie officially in the works?
Get your paintball guns ready and be careful not to step on any lava, as Community fans may finally be getting their wish of six seasons and a movie. The series, which ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, was created by one-half of the minds behind Rick and Morty, i.e., Dan Harmon. The show was about the wild adventures of some friends at a community college and starred Joel McHale as Jeff, Danny Pudi as Abed, Donald Glover as Troy, Chevy Chase as Pierce, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Alison Brie as Annie, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang and Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley.
Will Donald Glover return for the 'Community' movie?
Fans of the cult classic series Community should be getting very excited, as a new Community movie has been announced. Fulfilling the “six seasons and a movie” meta-joke of the series, the movie will release some time in the future and be released on the streaming service Peacock. Alongside the announcement of an upcoming movie was the reveal that most of the cast would be returning for the film, as well as the creator, Dan Harmon.
Community Finally Fulfills the Six Seasons and a Movie Prophecy
The phrase “Six seasons and a movie” has long been a bittersweet one for fans of the cult sitcom Community. Sure, the show managed the six-seasons part of Abed’s prophecy (originally meant for the NBC superhero drama The Cape, which managed one season and zero movies), but the idea of an actual Community film always seemed remote. But more than seven years after the final episode aired, most of the study group is coming back to Greendale Community College.
'Community' movie is a go at Peacock
It is as the prophecy predicted: After six seasons, there will be a Community movie. As Peacock teases, "from the TV series that predicted its own movie, comes the least predictable movie of a TV series that referenced a lot of movies and TV." Show creator Dan Harmon, who went...
'Community' fans will get six seasons and a movie after all, thanks to Peacock
Giving it the old "Community" college try. Peacock has greenlighted a movie based on the Dan Harmon comedy that ran for six seasons.
