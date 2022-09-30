ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what you need to know to go green with USC’s Green Week 2022

USC’s Office of Sustainability will launch its second annual Green Week Monday. The week will feature activities for the whole campus, including everything from free vegan food to complimentary Metro rides to celebrate the actions USC has taken to reach its sustainability goals. Various organizations on campus are hosting...
USC women’s volleyball defeats Colorado in bounce-back win

The Trojans move to 10-4 as their offense led them to a victory at Galen Center over Colorado Friday in four sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 28-26. A large part of the Trojans’ offensive success came from sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga’s serving. She recorded 10 service aces, breaking the school record in a single game.
