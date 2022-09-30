Read full article on original website
Here’s what you need to know to go green with USC’s Green Week 2022
USC’s Office of Sustainability will launch its second annual Green Week Monday. The week will feature activities for the whole campus, including everything from free vegan food to complimentary Metro rides to celebrate the actions USC has taken to reach its sustainability goals. Various organizations on campus are hosting...
USC men’s water polo earns 12th win of the season in victory over No. 9 UC Irvine
The energy was palpable in Uytengsu Aquatic Center on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans were confident, coming off their win against No. 8 UCSB. USC was looking to continue its winning ways against a UCI team that the Trojans beat in their past 35 meetings. USC came out a bit sluggish...
USC women’s volleyball defeats Colorado in bounce-back win
The Trojans move to 10-4 as their offense led them to a victory at Galen Center over Colorado Friday in four sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 28-26. A large part of the Trojans’ offensive success came from sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga’s serving. She recorded 10 service aces, breaking the school record in a single game.
USC rolls to victory over Arizona State behind magic from Caleb Williams
The USC Trojans hoped last week’s offensive performance against Oregon State was just an aberration, and not a sign of things to come. Good news for the team: Head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense returned to its old ways against the Arizona State Sun Devils, scoring early, quickly and often.
