Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

Field Hockey: Ohio falls to Michigan State 2-1 in tight battle

Ohio mirrored the dreary weather Sunday, losing 2-1 to Michigan State at Pruitt Field. There is credit due to Michigan State, as its ability to shut down passing lanes, and the offense in general, led to Ohio’s loss. Despite slowing down, Ohio’s offense was alive at the start of...
EAST LANSING, MI
thepostathens.com

Football: Ohio falls 31-24 to Kent State in overtime

Ohio dropped its Mid-American Conference opener to Kent State Saturday. Even though the score was just 31-24 in overtime, the numbers tell a very different story. The Bobcats led by a touchdown two separate times in the final few minutes, and got the ball back with just under two minutes to go and the game tied. They also had three chances to score from the five-yard line in overtime and force a second extra period.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Football: Ohio allows 736 yards in overtime loss

It was another struggle of a night for Ohio’s defense. The defense allowed Kent State to earn 736 yards Saturday, resulting in a 31-24 overtime loss. Even though the game wasn’t all bad, the extreme yardage allowed was just too much for Ohio to overcome. Of those 736...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Ohio continues undefeated season, beats Alabama 5-0

Ohio skated out to cheers as Bird Arena was filled to the brim for Alumni Weekend. The alumni brought the right energy, as Ohio completed yet another weekend sweep, shutting out Alabama 5-0 Saturday. Ohio coach Lionel Mauron felt good about Ohio’s gameplay and even saw improvement. “There was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athens, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Athens, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Kent, OH
College Sports
City
Kent, OH
City
Athens, OH
thepostathens.com

Volleyball: Ohio loses back-to-back matches at Bowling Green

Ohio (8-7, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) needed to play its best to come up with a win over Mid-American Conference powerhouse Bowling Green Friday and Saturday﻿. Instead it struggled, and Bowling Green won both matches easily. Match 1. The first set looked like it would be tightly contested after the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
Person
Sting
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Christopher Columbus in the era of disbelief: James Outman

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In a world arranged in alphabetical order, the word “Facts” comes before “Fiction.” But in the world most of us inhabit, it’s the other way ‘round. We spend childhood on Mama’s knee hearing fairy tales, then hear some more fiction in school during “social studies.” Over the past couple of decades, one “story of America” after another has been shredded – or at least relabeled “fiction” and tossed into the rubbish bin, at least by some.
CLEVELAND, OH
