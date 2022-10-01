Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Field Hockey: Ohio falls to Michigan State 2-1 in tight battle
Ohio mirrored the dreary weather Sunday, losing 2-1 to Michigan State at Pruitt Field. There is credit due to Michigan State, as its ability to shut down passing lanes, and the offense in general, led to Ohio’s loss. Despite slowing down, Ohio’s offense was alive at the start of...
thepostathens.com
Football: Ohio falls 31-24 to Kent State in overtime
Ohio dropped its Mid-American Conference opener to Kent State Saturday. Even though the score was just 31-24 in overtime, the numbers tell a very different story. The Bobcats led by a touchdown two separate times in the final few minutes, and got the ball back with just under two minutes to go and the game tied. They also had three chances to score from the five-yard line in overtime and force a second extra period.
thepostathens.com
Football: Ohio allows 736 yards in overtime loss
It was another struggle of a night for Ohio’s defense. The defense allowed Kent State to earn 736 yards Saturday, resulting in a 31-24 overtime loss. Even though the game wasn’t all bad, the extreme yardage allowed was just too much for Ohio to overcome. Of those 736...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio continues undefeated season, beats Alabama 5-0
Ohio skated out to cheers as Bird Arena was filled to the brim for Alumni Weekend. The alumni brought the right energy, as Ohio completed yet another weekend sweep, shutting out Alabama 5-0 Saturday. Ohio coach Lionel Mauron felt good about Ohio’s gameplay and even saw improvement. “There was...
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio loses back-to-back matches at Bowling Green
Ohio (8-7, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) needed to play its best to come up with a win over Mid-American Conference powerhouse Bowling Green Friday and Saturday. Instead it struggled, and Bowling Green won both matches easily. Match 1. The first set looked like it would be tightly contested after the...
Guardians prepare for playoffs with new championship banner
It's a tradition reserved for champions.
University School, Mogadore high school football game cancelled because of unspecified illness
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Due to an “illness outbreak” at University School, the Friday night football game against Mogadore High School was cancelled. The cancellation was announced in a Friday morning tweet from Mogadore schools. University School declined to give further details regarding the cancellation, citing student privacy.
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
State investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating accusations
Allegations of cheating at a Lake Erie fishing competition have gone viral and grabbed nationwide attention.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – “It’s all because one day I decided to bring a drum to a game.”. That’s how John Adams began his story. A baseball story. A fan’s story. And now, a story of courage and faith. As the Cleveland Guardians were marching...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
Christopher Columbus in the era of disbelief: James Outman
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In a world arranged in alphabetical order, the word “Facts” comes before “Fiction.” But in the world most of us inhabit, it’s the other way ‘round. We spend childhood on Mama’s knee hearing fairy tales, then hear some more fiction in school during “social studies.” Over the past couple of decades, one “story of America” after another has been shredded – or at least relabeled “fiction” and tossed into the rubbish bin, at least by some.
Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
Cleveland Jewish News
Novak Insurance raises $7K at golf outing to benefit Federation
Novak Insurance Agency in Solon competed on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and won $7,000 to donate from the Chubb Charity Challenge in North Carolina. The team traveled to Pinehust No. 2 in North Carolina in mid-September for the two-day event. In the last three events,...
cleveland19.com
Mentor native Marco’s Pizza owner in Florida helps others impacted by Hurricane Ian
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - As Hurricane Ian’s wrath continues in Florida, its not stopping those who are there from helping one another. Mentor native Kelly Popp is in the thick of Hurricane Ian east of Tampa. She Zoomed with 19 News Thursday evening to share what it’s been like...
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
