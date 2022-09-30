Read full article on original website
Detroit Non-Profit Bridges Gaps to Essential Resources | Megacast Interview, October 4, 2022
Plus, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit’s Executive Director, Rebecca Limbaugh joins the show to talk about the non-profit’s work providing residential, college prep and support resources to kids and teens in the Detroit area with barriers to access to these critical resources. Stay up to date with...
Cleaning Michigan Waterways, Therapy with Toys and More! | Full Megacast, October 3, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Oakland University’s Gender & Sexuality Center Coordinator, Blake Bonkowski about Oakland’s honor as one of Campus Pride’s 2022 “Best of the Best,” an honor dedicated to colleges and universities that are creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ individuals and groups. Additionally, “Trash Fishing” Founder Tom Nardone talks about his special efforts to help clean up Michigan waterways by searching for and removing trash from them using similar techniques as are used in fishing expeditions! Plus, Toyology Toys Owner, Nori Klar talks about the many benefits of toy play for learning, social skills and even therapy!
Oakland County Halloween, Running for Parkinson’s and More! | Full Megacast, October 4, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Steve Annear, Managing Director & Board Member for the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s about his efforts to raise awareness for the organization’s work by running in the Detroit Free Press Marathon, as well as other efforts to support people with Parkinson’s being put forth by the organization. Additionally, Canterbury Village Owner, Keith Aldridge previews their upcoming Halloween Stroll and Holiday Stroll events, as well as other holiday programming in Lake Orion! Plus, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit’s Executive Director, Rebecca Limbaugh joins the show to talk about the non-profit’s work providing residential, college prep and support resources to kids and teens in the Detroit area with barriers to access to these critical resources.
Michigan Fishing Group Seeks to Catch Trash in the Water! | Megacast Interview, October 3, 2022
"Trash Fishing" Founder Tom Nardone talks about his special efforts to help clean up Michigan waterways by searching for and removing trash from them using similar techniques as are used in fishing expeditions!
Michigan Toy Store Owner Talks Toys and Education | Megacast Interview, October 3, 2022
Toyology Toys Owner, Nori Klar talks about the many benefits of toy play for learning, social skills and even therapy!
This Week in Laker Football | 2022 Season | Episode 7: “Being a Dawg!”
The L-Boyz bounce back from a week five loss by routing OAA-red foe, Lake Orion at home 41-14 in a stellar performance in all three phases!. This week in Laker Football, host Tyler Kieft is joined by Head Coach Tyrice Grice to discuss the Lakers’ resounding victory on homecoming night, despite a number of players out for a number of reasons, as well as the second and third string players who stepped up into bigger roles and had a huge week for the Lakers!
