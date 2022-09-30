On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Steve Annear, Managing Director & Board Member for the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s about his efforts to raise awareness for the organization’s work by running in the Detroit Free Press Marathon, as well as other efforts to support people with Parkinson’s being put forth by the organization. Additionally, Canterbury Village Owner, Keith Aldridge previews their upcoming Halloween Stroll and Holiday Stroll events, as well as other holiday programming in Lake Orion! Plus, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit’s Executive Director, Rebecca Limbaugh joins the show to talk about the non-profit’s work providing residential, college prep and support resources to kids and teens in the Detroit area with barriers to access to these critical resources.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO