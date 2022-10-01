ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market

Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Energy Industry#Debit And Credit#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Kosmos Energy Ltd
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
W.P. Carey REIT And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – W.P. Carey REIT (WPC), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Banco Bradesco Already 5% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 5.43% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $3.68, 22.36% under its 52-week high of $4.74. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBD) dropping 0.54% to $3.68. NYSE fell...
S&P 500 Surges 2%; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 600 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 2.17% to 29,349.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.72% to 10,757.76. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.03% to 3,658.58. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 4.4%...
Tesla, NIO And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. This represented a nearly 35% increase from the 254,695 units sold in the second quarter. Tesla shares fell 5.4% to $251.05 in pre-market trading.
