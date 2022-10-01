Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Motley Fool
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market
Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Good things are going on behind the headlines at these two high-yield energy companies that you shouldn't ignore.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
via.news
W.P. Carey REIT And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – W.P. Carey REIT (WPC), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Banco Bradesco Already 5% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 5.43% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $3.68, 22.36% under its 52-week high of $4.74. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBD) dropping 0.54% to $3.68. NYSE fell...
via.news
Kosmos Energy And Fresenius Medical Care AG On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Kosmos Energy, Apache, and Invesco. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
USD Partners LP, New York Mortgage Trust, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – USD Partners LP (USDP), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN), Natural Resource Partners LP Limited Partnership (NRP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 USD Partners LP (USDP) 4.02 1.77% 12.29% 2022-10-02 22:23:07. 2 New...
Benzinga
S&P 500 Surges 2%; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 600 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 2.17% to 29,349.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.72% to 10,757.76. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.03% to 3,658.58. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 4.4%...
2 High Growth Stocks That Are on Sale Now
Fast-growing companies had high-flying stocks last year, but the tide turned against them in 2022. That made no-brainer buys out of these disruptors.
via.news
Monroe Capital Corporation, ONEOK, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), ONEOK (OKE), Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) 8.23 -1.67% 10.91% 2022-09-18 23:49:15. 2 ONEOK (OKE) 51.39 -1.14% 6.26% 2022-09-30 14:51:25.
Tesla, NIO And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. This represented a nearly 35% increase from the 254,695 units sold in the second quarter. Tesla shares fell 5.4% to $251.05 in pre-market trading.
