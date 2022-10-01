ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 4 at Detroit

Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face Detroit at Ford Field.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys, Steelers Suggested As Trade Destinations For Falcons’ Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons picked up their first victory of the season in Week 3 on their visit to the Seattle Seahawks. Now 1-2, the Falcons could look to build on that as no teams have really separated themselves from the pack yet in the NFC. Many people are expecting the Falcons to eventually become sellers and one player that could draw some interest on the trade market is linebacker Deion Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams to watch.
ATLANTA, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Brian O’Keefe gets to celebrate twice with Mariners: for playoffs and first hit

After nine years in professional baseball, all spent in the minor leagues while playing for two organizations, playing in 653 games for two organizations and six different affiliates and a lost season at the Mariners alternative site because of COVID-19, Brian O’Keefe’s first two days in the big leagues — Friday and Saturday — couldn’t have been much better.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:37 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought. Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years. Two points separate the Crimson Tide from the Bulldogs. Six teams including Kansas made their season debut in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since 2009, which was the longest drought among current Power Five conference teams. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points. Georgia got 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yakima Herald Republic

What’s next for Mariners after clinching a playoff spot

The Mariners ended their 21-year postseason drought in dramatic and emotional fashion, as Cal Raleigh’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth sent Seattle to a 2-1 walk-off win over the Athletics. Believe it or not, after champagne showers, “let’s party” proclamations and what we can safely...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Social media celebrates Mariners ending 21-year playoff drought

Who says storybook finishes can't be more than fiction?. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh swatted a ball off the right-field foul pole, and with it, the collective weight of 21 years of playoff-less baseball vanished in an instant. A walk-off homer in front...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy