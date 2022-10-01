Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 4 at Detroit
Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face Detroit at Ford Field.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys, Steelers Suggested As Trade Destinations For Falcons’ Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons picked up their first victory of the season in Week 3 on their visit to the Seattle Seahawks. Now 1-2, the Falcons could look to build on that as no teams have really separated themselves from the pack yet in the NFC. Many people are expecting the Falcons to eventually become sellers and one player that could draw some interest on the trade market is linebacker Deion Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams to watch.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
NFL・
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks-Lions GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream game
Seahawks (1-2) at Lions (1-2) 10 a.m. | Ford Field | Detroit, Mich. TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Brian O’Keefe gets to celebrate twice with Mariners: for playoffs and first hit
After nine years in professional baseball, all spent in the minor leagues while playing for two organizations, playing in 653 games for two organizations and six different affiliates and a lost season at the Mariners alternative site because of COVID-19, Brian O’Keefe’s first two days in the big leagues — Friday and Saturday — couldn’t have been much better.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:37 p.m. EDT
AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought. Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years. Two points separate the Crimson Tide from the Bulldogs. Six teams including Kansas made their season debut in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since 2009, which was the longest drought among current Power Five conference teams. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points. Georgia got 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1.
NFL・
Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Justin Coleman doubtful to play vs. Detroit
Seahawks fans will likely get to see rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant starting again this week. Woolen has taken over as the full-time starter on the right boundary and with veteran Justin Coleman listed as doubtful it appears Bryant is in line for another start in the slot.
Bears Week 4 inactives: Velus Jones IN, Cairo Santos OUT vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears (2-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 4 game against the New York Giants (2-1), where Chicago is looking for their first win streak of the 2022 season. The good news is rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. will be making his NFL debut after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Not Part of Offense in Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s NFL debut came and went with a whimper. Had it not been for a costly muffed punt, you'd have hardly noticed the third-round pick was active Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Given the Bears'...
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Seattle Seahawks will head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions in a solid matchup at Ford Field. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Lions prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off a 27-23 loss to the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Where everybody knows her name: 2 sports bars to feature women’s games
PORTLAND — A racerback bra is centered on a hanging sign off a busy northeast Portland street. Circling the image is “The Sports Bra” wording, a combination that would lure a sports fan inside. The entrance might even go unnoticed — a collage of athletic action shots...
Yakima Herald Republic
What’s next for Mariners after clinching a playoff spot
The Mariners ended their 21-year postseason drought in dramatic and emotional fashion, as Cal Raleigh’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth sent Seattle to a 2-1 walk-off win over the Athletics. Believe it or not, after champagne showers, “let’s party” proclamations and what we can safely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media celebrates Mariners ending 21-year playoff drought
Who says storybook finishes can't be more than fiction?. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh swatted a ball off the right-field foul pole, and with it, the collective weight of 21 years of playoff-less baseball vanished in an instant. A walk-off homer in front...
Comments / 0