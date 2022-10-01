ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Field hockey team bests Cedar Cliff

Chambersburg 1, Cedar Cliff 0: The Trojans earned their first Mid Penn Commonwealth victory since midway through the 2019 season on Thursday afternoon by defeating the Colts at Trojan Stadium. With 1:44 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, a penalty was called against Cedar Cliff, resulting in a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Gettysburg won a 17-14 thriller against Shippensburg in week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Susquehanna Township tramples Waynesboro in Week 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township blew out Waynesboro 23-0 on Friday, Sept. 30, when the teams faced off during week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27 News

Top Ten! Penn State rises in new rankings

(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press’ new poll released on Sunday. Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
WJAC TV

Bedford celebrates 58th Fall Foliage Festival

Bedford celebrated the first weekend in October with their 58th Fall Foliage Festival which was included in Oprah Winfrey's top 20 fall festivals across America. This large event featured over 400 craft vendors and 2 stages of live music. Organizers say that they see over 70 thousand people attend over...
BEDFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
State College

Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College

A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!

​HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Peach Bottom Township

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home Monday morning in York County. Crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Booker Road in Peach Bottom Township around 3:45 a.m. The fire chief said people were coming out of the house when they arrived, but...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YORK, PA

