Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
esuwarriors.com
No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Field hockey team bests Cedar Cliff
Chambersburg 1, Cedar Cliff 0: The Trojans earned their first Mid Penn Commonwealth victory since midway through the 2019 season on Thursday afternoon by defeating the Colts at Trojan Stadium. With 1:44 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, a penalty was called against Cedar Cliff, resulting in a...
Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Gettysburg won a 17-14 thriller against Shippensburg in week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
Susquehanna Township tramples Waynesboro in Week 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township blew out Waynesboro 23-0 on Friday, Sept. 30, when the teams faced off during week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top Ten! Penn State rises in new rankings
(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press’ new poll released on Sunday. Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at […]
Williams Grove event postponed for rain, not yet rescheduled
Tonight’s Williams Grove events have been postponed because of the weather in the Mechanicsburg area. Saturday’s finale of the 60th Champion Racing Oil National Open has been postponed due to the extensive rainfall as Hurricane Ian pushes further north along the east coast. Racing officials with the ‘World...
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
echo-pilot.com
Here are trick-or-treat nights and other Halloween events in Franklin County
Even families with the busiest schedules should be able to find a free night to go trick-or-treating this year in Franklin County. Local towns and organizations offer plenty of opportunities to fill your pumpkin buckets. This list also includes Halloween parades. This list will be updated. To have your organization's...
WJAC TV
Bedford celebrates 58th Fall Foliage Festival
Bedford celebrated the first weekend in October with their 58th Fall Foliage Festival which was included in Oprah Winfrey's top 20 fall festivals across America. This large event featured over 400 craft vendors and 2 stages of live music. Organizers say that they see over 70 thousand people attend over...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian reach central Pa. How much rain did we get?
Over a period of three days, central Pennsylvania has received more than an inch of rain and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought showers to much of the state, beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday night. Fortunately,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
abc27.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
State College
Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College
A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
therecord-online.com
Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!
HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Peach Bottom Township
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home Monday morning in York County. Crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Booker Road in Peach Bottom Township around 3:45 a.m. The fire chief said people were coming out of the house when they arrived, but...
Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl
YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
After more than a decade, future of Bellefonte’s elementary schools remains unclear
The district has spent more than $100,000 on architectural firms on the long-planned project.
Comments / 0