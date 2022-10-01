Read full article on original website
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 1 – October 8
This week, accept whatever emotions you’re experiencing. Instead of trying to push away the pain and pretending to be happy, be honest with yourself. Feeling those emotions and naming those emotions are the first steps toward healing from those emotions. Taurus. This week, ignore the timeline that you’ve established...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 3, 2022
Everything that happens will happen because of a relationship, not necessarily a smooth one. Obstacles, many of which come in the form of frustrating people, will ultimately be the secret to developing incredible powers of focus. Just remember this quote: “The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”
SFGate
Horoscope for Saturday, 10/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Are you sincere about mending bridges or fixed on settling an old score? Be sure motives are pure or you'll pay later. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): That person in distress may end coming to yourrescue. But don't worry. S/he will still appreciate your heroic effort.
Aquarius—Your October Horoscope Predicts a Major Career Change, Thanks to a Solar Eclipse
Nothing compares to the rush of making a connection! Your Aquarius horoscope for October 2022 is filled with social electricity, so don’t hesitate to get out there and mingle. Whether you’re looking for love or friendship, Venus will oppose Jupiter in your chatty third house on October 1, setting you up for a month that widens your network. It’s time to speak your mind and discuss the things that interest you, because that’s the only way you’ll ever find your people. As Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, you’re feeling equally as inspired to rise up from some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boldsky.com
Weekly Horoscope, 02 October To 08 October 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
How will the upcoming seven days be for you? If you are curious to know, then read your weekly horoscope. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. So let's see what ups and downs are going to happen in your life this week.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 1
Everything original and unique in your chart is polished so bright as Venus and the moon link up - strangers, colleagues, family, all appreciate (and enjoy) what makes you stand out. Yes, this brings a chance to pitch a big personal plan. This time, leave some wriggle-room. A cycling Capricorn...
Elite Daily
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting
A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
Astrology: Libra season starts Friday. Find out how it looks for you.
This Libra season has a strong theme of preparatory organizing and bringing things into harmony, getting us ready for the descent into a somewhat intense Fall and Winter, which will really kick off with Eclipse season in Scorpio. The Scales as a symbol of clear judgment, precise equilibrium, and powerful poise can be helpful in guiding us through this process, although this is definitely not static - rather, a continual process of readjustment, especially because Mercury will be finishing their retrograde in the nearly mechanical Virgo. Thinking through things in nearly mathematical manners could be quite helpful, even if what...
How Libra Season Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
Libra, which translates to "scales" in Latin according to Woman & Home, is an astrological sign that prioritizes balance and peace. With Venus as Libra's ruling planet, it comes at no surprise that an influence from the heavenly body associated with love and beauty means Libra season will impact love lives across the zodiac's players. Cosmopolitan even pairs the air sign with the fall phenomenon of "cuffing season," a.k.a. getting into a relationship so you have someone to snuggle when the temperature drops.
Wesleyan Argus
Astrology With Nico: September 30- October 6
Welcome to The Wesleyan Argus’s weekly astrology column: Astrology with Nico. Each Friday, pick up a copy of the paper to get acquainted with the vibes for the week ahead. Not into your horoscope? There’s something for everyone in here, with lucky numbers, colors, and a weekly vibe attached to each sign.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
Your Career Horoscope for October Wants You To Strengthen Your Business Partnerships & Network With Love
Spooky season is always glimmering with magic, so take advantage of it! Your career horoscope for October 2022 wants you to manifest your dream life, which can only happen if you’re open to cooperating with success. Although Libra season is forcing you to bring your A-game, you’re learning so much about how to forge business partnerships that have the power to last. The long-awaited end to Mercury retrograde takes place on October 2, when Mercury stations direct at 24 degrees Virgo. Pluto—planet of rebirth—also ends its retrograde period on October 8, bringing us one step closer to a sense of peace...
