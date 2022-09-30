Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital. Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.
OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.
KXII.com
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday. Natalie Belcher said she was getting into her car on East Cherry Street in Sherman when another car turned the corner, hit her, and drove away. Belcher said her...
kswo.com
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
KXII.com
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
KXII.com
Man arrested after shots fired from truck
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
KTEN.com
Madill Public Schools showcases new event center
MADILL, Okla., (KTEN) — Madill Public Schools invited alumni and the public to tour its newest facility on Friday. The Madill Event Center includes a gym, a STEM academy, and other spaces. The project was made possible by a school bond passed by voters in 2019. “When I first...
KTEN.com
Ada agencies to boost awareness of domestic violence
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Ada and members of the Pontotoc County Coordinated Community Response Team are recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation states the city and other local agencies are committed to taking a firm position against domestic violence and will remain focused on ensuring abusers are held responsible for their crimes.
KXII.com
Bethany man charged with drug trafficking
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma horse ranch just hit the market for $22.5 million
Okla. — Terry Bradshaw, four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, also known for his appearance in the reality show Better Late Than Never, has just listed his 744-acre Quarter Horses Ranch. The custom-built, 8,600 square foot, 6-bedroom home can be yours for $22.5 million dollars!. Included in the purchase are a...
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
KXII.com
Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison. Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66. The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he...
KTEN.com
Plainview takes down Dickson 34-12
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) - Plainview took down Dickson Friday night for week two of district play 34-12. The Indians hosted the Comets and got off to a fast start, but around 14 penalties from Plainview slowed them down throughout the game. Dickson scored the most points they have all season...
KXII.com
Driver dies after pickup crashes, bursts into flames in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a man died after a fiery crash near Ravia. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1, .3 miles south of Slippery Falls Road on Tuesday. Troopers said an unidentified 53-year-old man, was killed when he ran off the road,...
News On 6
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Pontotoc County Crash While Fleeing Deputy
An overnight pursuit between a motorcyclist and a Pontotoc County deputy turns deadly. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect ran a stop sign and lost control on a curve, hit a rock, went into the air and then hit several trees. The crash report says the deputy was not...
KTEN.com
Sherman High School wind ensemble earns national recognition
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- "It's no small task," said Director of Bands at Sherman High School, Ryan Jenkins. "We have sectionals before and after school, we have our during the school rehearsals, and so between that it's hundreds of hours the kids spend doing this. And at the very end to be told that you're one of the best in the country, they were just elated."
KTEN.com
Semi truck flips along Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – A semi truck carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned on Highway 75 this morning headed southbound. Around 6:00 this morning, crews were getting ready to flip the semi back over. According to Denison PD, the truck was trying to switch lanes near Exit 66...
KTEN.com
Sulphur continues to roll
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) - The Sulphur Bulldogs dominate over Oklahoma City Douglass 51-6. The Bulldogs move to 3-1 on the season and hit the road to Pauls Valley next week.
KTEN.com
Frisco vs Sherman (UIL Football)
SHERMAN, Okla. (KTEN) - The Bearcats struggled at home against Frisco 52-9 the final score. Sherman moves to 2-3 overall and heads to Heritage next week.
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
