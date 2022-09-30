Read full article on original website
PUBLISHERS MESSAGE
In a 1998 lecture to University of Florida MBA students, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, fielded a host of questions on investments and valuations before a thoughtful student asked, “What would you do to live a happier life if you could live over again?” The Oracle of Omaha responded, “Do something you enjoy all your life and be associated with people you like.” In the next two months we will be completing our 28th year of creating and sharing Paradise NEWS with a hundred thousand of our neighbors in south Pinellas County.
MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE
Suncoast Jazz Festival at indoor venues in Sheraton Sand Key Resort and Mariott Sand Key kicks off the holiday season 11/18-20 with some of the best live musical performances today from Professor Cunningham & His Old School, Dave Bennett Quartet, Cornet Chop Suey, Tom Rigney & Flambeau, Sierra Seven, La Lucha, Heather Thorn and Vivacity, Bakey and Betty, Al Downing All Stars, Jim Gover’s Dixieland Jam Sessions, Jason Marsalis, Judy Carmichael, Diego Figueriedo, Katie Thiroux, Kermit Ruffins, Jeff Rupert Quartet, Galvanized Jazz Band, Kevin Van Ess’ Talk of the Town Jazz Band, Pepper and Fine Thyme, Jean Bolduc, Synia Carroll, Jane Campedelli, Betty Comora, Mike Evans, Ed Metz, Nate Najar, Bob Price, Daniela Soledade, James Suggs, and Theo Valentin. www.suncoastjazzfestival.com.
