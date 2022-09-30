Read full article on original website
Related
‘I miss her dearly’: Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘sister, friend’ Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the “wonderful talent” Loretta Lynn, following the country music icon’s death aged 90. The family of the US artist shared a statement on social media announcing that Lynn had died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday 4 October. Veteran country singer Parton said she considered Lynn her sister and that she would miss her “dearly”. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta.“We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent,...
Comments / 0