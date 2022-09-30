ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers' Jaden Springer explains what's different as he begins 2nd season

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

CHARLESTON, S.C. — When one looks at young Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer, they see he played a grand total of two games after being drafted 28th in 2021. He spent the majority of his first pro season playing in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

He had success in Delaware, and he appears to be bringing that momentum into his second season with the Sixers.

So far in training camp, Springer has caught the eyes of veteran teammates such as PJ Tucker. Springer is impressing them with his play and tenacity on the defensive end. The young man, who is 20 years old, out of Tennessee has taken steps forward, and the Sixers have a great deal of hope for his future.

“I’ve just been putting in the work all summer, pretty much all the guys have,” said Springer. “The whole team’s been working, so I can definitely say that, but I don’t know. I feel like it’s starting to come together a little bit, starting to settle in. There’s still a lot to improve on, but I feel like I’m going in the right direction.”

Not playing much in the 2021-22 season and seeing so many young guys make impacts elsewhere is pushing Springer to want to be better. He wants to be on the floor. In order to do that, he has to put the work in.

“Having that feeling and watching guys, in my mind, I wanna get out there so bad,” he finished. “Do anything I can to try and compete with my team and everything. That’s been my mindset.”

