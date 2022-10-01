Tehachapi’s first fully extended-stay suite hotel has opened in the Capital Hills area near Adventist Health Tehachapi Hospital. TownePlace Suites by Marriott is located at 1052 Magellan Drive. It features 85 rooms as well as business, gym and pool facilities. All rooms include full kitchens and have either a king bed or two queen beds as well as a desk. Options include studios, extended studios and suites. Weekday rates posted on the hotel’s website range from $149 to $224 nightly with higher rates on weekends.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO