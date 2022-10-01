Read full article on original website
news-ridgecrest.com
Candidates for Ridgecrest Mayor and City Council respond to questions at Wednesday night forum
By Patricia Farris News Review Publisher– A Candidate Forum was held Wednesday, October 28, at the Ridgecrest City Council Chambers featuring the candidates who are running for Ridgecrest Mayor and Ridgecrest City Council. The forum was sponsored by the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce, the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors,...
Tehechapi News
Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag
Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
Antelope Valley Press
City commission is evaluating attractions at Central Park
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission has been tasked with evaluating what would be required to restore an arched bridge and waterfall in Central Park, which were once widely viewed attractions, but have fallen into disrepair for many years. Both are on the south side...
KGET 17
Water Service interrupted in California City
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Water service has been interrupted to a portion of California City due to a water main blow out, the police department said. Service is out on Raw Avenue from 93rd Street to 96th Street, police said. Water crews will be on site making repairs as soon as underground utilities are located and marked for safe excavation.
Tehechapi News
TownePlace Suites opens in Capital Hills
Tehachapi’s first fully extended-stay suite hotel has opened in the Capital Hills area near Adventist Health Tehachapi Hospital. TownePlace Suites by Marriott is located at 1052 Magellan Drive. It features 85 rooms as well as business, gym and pool facilities. All rooms include full kitchens and have either a king bed or two queen beds as well as a desk. Options include studios, extended studios and suites. Weekday rates posted on the hotel’s website range from $149 to $224 nightly with higher rates on weekends.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
Coroner officially identifies missing Rosamond woman
A 27-year-old woman from Rosamond who was last seen by family members on August 1st was officially identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office on Friday, September 30th.
KGET 17
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing plywood from Home Depot in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
2022 Burroughs Homecoming
Burroughs High School held its Homecoming parade and coronation on Friday before the home game against Oak Hills. Mahnoor Ahmad was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen by 2021 Senior Class President and Top 3 finalist Brooke Lucevano.
