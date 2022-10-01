ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Tehechapi News

Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag

Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
KEENE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City commission is evaluating attractions at Central Park

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission has been tasked with evaluating what would be required to restore an arched bridge and waterfall in Central Park, which were once widely viewed attractions, but have fallen into disrepair for many years. Both are on the south side...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET 17

Water Service interrupted in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Water service has been interrupted to a portion of California City due to a water main blow out, the police department said. Service is out on Raw Avenue from 93rd Street to 96th Street, police said. Water crews will be on site making repairs as soon as underground utilities are located and marked for safe excavation.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California Government
Ridgecrest, CA
Government
Tehechapi News

TownePlace Suites opens in Capital Hills

Tehachapi’s first fully extended-stay suite hotel has opened in the Capital Hills area near Adventist Health Tehachapi Hospital. TownePlace Suites by Marriott is located at 1052 Magellan Drive. It features 85 rooms as well as business, gym and pool facilities. All rooms include full kitchens and have either a king bed or two queen beds as well as a desk. Options include studios, extended studios and suites. Weekday rates posted on the hotel’s website range from $149 to $224 nightly with higher rates on weekends.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Mayor#Politics Local#Measure L V#D#Indian#W California Ave
KGET 17

KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
MOJAVE, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

2022 Burroughs Homecoming

Burroughs High School held its Homecoming parade and coronation on Friday before the home game against Oak Hills. Mahnoor Ahmad was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen by 2021 Senior Class President and Top 3 finalist Brooke Lucevano.
RIDGECREST, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy