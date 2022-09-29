ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manish Malhotra
Person
Anita Dongre
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh & DaBaby’s Daughter Velour’s Cutest Moments: IG Gallery

The former couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday back in August. 27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour. In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser

A mother of three will remember her much-loved baby son who died after being born with a heart defect when she runs her first London Marathon on Sunday.Sanam Saleh, 35, from Blackburn, Lancashire, had three miscarriages before she became pregnant with Idrees in 2014.Sanam and husband Abu were “really excited” but the 20-week scan revealed their baby was a little boy with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) where the left side of the heart does not develop properly and cannot pump blood efficiently.“After the initial shock where it almost felt like grieving, Abu and I decided...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Sikh#Toronto#Photography#Maharanis
TheDailyBeast

The Day My Little Sister Drank Gasoline and Daddy Blamed Us

Daddy took the jug inside to the kitchen sink to wash off the grease. I sat in the living room with everyone else. After Daddy finished cleaning his hands, he set the jug, which still had two inches of fuel, on the floor right beside the water jugs. He walked into the living room and took his seat.“I fixed it,” he said waiting for us to acknowledge and congratulate him on his mechanical prowess. In reality, all he had done was remove the breather and pour gas down the carburetor, but in his mind, it was a feat to be...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Diddy Sends A Shoutout To His Former Flame Cassie

Is Diddy still in love with his former girlfriend of 11 years?. Cassie arrived on the music scene under Bad Boy records starting with the hit song Me & U. After that, her debut was playing throughout radio airwaves in 2006, and speculation regarding the relationship between Diddy and Cassie was rampant, though the couple remained silent until 2012. Cassie stated that she doesn’t like her personal life in the limelight, though she did elaborate on her love for the music mogul, “Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience,” she told Vibe about Diddy. “Starting my empire would be great. I’m trying to figure that out. I’m still working with Cassie Enterprises, but I think that would be something I would love to do.”
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Subtle Shade? Beyoncé Pays Homage to Solange and Ends Caption with Cryptic Line￼

Beyoncé paid homage to her singer and songwriter sister Solange Knowles online over the weekend for becoming the first Black woman to compose an original score at the New York City Ballet (Gianna Reisen’s Play Time) for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. And some fans are speculating that one cryptic line in her post could be a dig at her husband and rapper extraordinaire JAY-Z.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
bravotv.com

Quad Webb Rocks Polished Pixie Cut and Leather Dress: “I Call It Confidence”

The Married to Medicine cast member switched things up with a sizzling new ’do. After one very memorable trip to Las Vegas this season, the ladies of Married to Medicine were inspired to evoke Sin City with their reunion looks, going for all-out ’70s glam. (Press play on the clip above to see every look in detail.) For Quad Webb, that included a focus on everything “body,” with a formfitting silver fringe dress by Yousef Al-Jasmi that was inspired by none other than ’70s icon Cher.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy