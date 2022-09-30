ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WMBB

Latest suspect arrested for riot at Panama City bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Another man was arrested on Monday in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement. Corey Peterson, 22, of Panama City is charged with one count of riot in connection to the May 22 incident. A bench warrant was […]
WMBB

Chipley woman accused of shooting boyfriend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane. Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, […]
WJHG-TV

Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley woman arrested in Sunday shooting incident

A Chipley woman was arrested Sunday after shooting her live-in boyfriend through the doorway of. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on Prissy Lane in Chipley and found a. 28-year-old gunshot victim. After securing the scene, Washington County EMS was dispatched to the. home. Investigators found...
CBS 42

Elderly Florida woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Ten people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
WCTV

13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
WKRG News 5

Panama City family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
washingtoncounty.news

Mother and daughter lose it all, keep hope after house fire

Single mom Katlyn Nelson and her daughter, 6-year-old Hensliegh, are putting life back together one day at a time after losing everything in a house fire Sept. 28. Nelson was driving her daughter home from school around 3:25 in the afternoon when she saw an alarming sight. “I came down...
wtvy.com

Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
denisesanger.com

Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach

Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
niceville.com

Historic markers celebrate the rich history of Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville is celebrating the community’s rich history with the unveiling of three Florida historical heritage markers this week. The markers, “Old Maritime City,” “Boggy Mill Company Site,” and “Niceville Fire 1934,” will be located at three locations on historic Bayshore Drive, said Elisa Mitchiner, Niceville Historian.
WKRG News 5

Gas explosion causes fire at Honey Baked Ham

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters responded to the Honey Baked Ham store in Destin Monday morning for flames and smoke coming from the building. According to Destin Fire Rescue crews, the store on Crystal Beach Drive was fully involved in flames around 2 a.m. Capt. Rebholz said a broken gas meter and valve caused the […]
WKRG News 5

74th Destin Fishing Rodeo begins, a look at the leaderboard

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo is shaping up to be a record-setting year. On the first weekend, anglers reeled in an amberjack just 3 pounds short of the all-time record. WKRG News 5 is dedicating Mondays and Fridays to following the leaderboard. Here are the standings as of Oct. 3, 2022. […]
WKRG News 5

New Publix shopping center coming to downtown Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Council voted Monday night to approve a major development order to build a new Publix shopping center off Main Street. The grocery store chain is set to close on the Old Time Pottery Location in May of 2023. Development plans state the construction will tear down and rebuild […]
Community Policy