Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twice she died, only to be saved by an 'angel'Peter FischettiPanama City Beach, FL
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in AmericaL. CaneAlys Beach, FL
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular ActivityL. CanePanama City, FL
Related
Latest suspect arrested for riot at Panama City bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was arrested on Monday in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement. Corey Peterson, 22, of Panama City is charged with one count of riot in connection to the May 22 incident. A bench warrant was […]
Teen accused of making threats with AR-15 turns himself in to sheriff’s deputies
UPDATE: Fort Walton Beach Police said the teen accused of making threats on Snapchat with an AR-15 turned himself in “without incident” to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are looking for a 17-year-old after a video circulated of him making threats while holding an AR-15. […]
Chipley woman accused of shooting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane. Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, […]
WJHG-TV
Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley woman arrested in Sunday shooting incident
A Chipley woman was arrested Sunday after shooting her live-in boyfriend through the doorway of. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on Prissy Lane in Chipley and found a. 28-year-old gunshot victim. After securing the scene, Washington County EMS was dispatched to the. home. Investigators found...
Elderly Florida woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Ten people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
WJHG-TV
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico woman was arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into a resident’s house with a hammer, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call regarding a suspicious person,...
WCTV
13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: 11-year-old killed after falling from condo balcony in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said. The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in […]
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
wvua23.com
Family, friends honor loved ones killed in Cottondale wreck last year
It’s been a year since three people were killed in a head-on collision in Cottondale. Ashley Stewart, Marty Green and Mary Hagadorn died in the wake of the U.S. Highway 11 crash, and on Friday family members of the deceased released dozens of balloons at the site of the crash in their honor.
Panama City family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncounty.news
Mother and daughter lose it all, keep hope after house fire
Single mom Katlyn Nelson and her daughter, 6-year-old Hensliegh, are putting life back together one day at a time after losing everything in a house fire Sept. 28. Nelson was driving her daughter home from school around 3:25 in the afternoon when she saw an alarming sight. “I came down...
wtvy.com
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
denisesanger.com
Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach
Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
niceville.com
Historic markers celebrate the rich history of Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville is celebrating the community’s rich history with the unveiling of three Florida historical heritage markers this week. The markers, “Old Maritime City,” “Boggy Mill Company Site,” and “Niceville Fire 1934,” will be located at three locations on historic Bayshore Drive, said Elisa Mitchiner, Niceville Historian.
Destin Log
12-hour gator hunt on Choctawhatchee River ends with massive catch for Fort Walton Beach man
Sometimes you just have to toss out a hook, and that's exactly what Scott Fish of Fort Walton Beach did to haul in a massive gator last week. Fish and his girlfriend Tifanie Mills put in at Black Creek and headed up the Choctawhatchee River to hunt for a big gator on Sept. 27.
Gas explosion causes fire at Honey Baked Ham
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters responded to the Honey Baked Ham store in Destin Monday morning for flames and smoke coming from the building. According to Destin Fire Rescue crews, the store on Crystal Beach Drive was fully involved in flames around 2 a.m. Capt. Rebholz said a broken gas meter and valve caused the […]
74th Destin Fishing Rodeo begins, a look at the leaderboard
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo is shaping up to be a record-setting year. On the first weekend, anglers reeled in an amberjack just 3 pounds short of the all-time record. WKRG News 5 is dedicating Mondays and Fridays to following the leaderboard. Here are the standings as of Oct. 3, 2022. […]
New Publix shopping center coming to downtown Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Council voted Monday night to approve a major development order to build a new Publix shopping center off Main Street. The grocery store chain is set to close on the Old Time Pottery Location in May of 2023. Development plans state the construction will tear down and rebuild […]
Comments / 0