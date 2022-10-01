Read full article on original website
gobobcats.com
Boudiette records second shutout of the year in victory over UNH
HAMDEN, Conn—Junior netminder Catie Boudiette recorded her second shutout in as many games, as Quinnipiac women's ice hockey downed New Hampshire, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon inside of M&T Bank Arena. First year Madison Chantler extended her scoring streak to four goals in two games. Graduate student and captain Lexie...
gobobcats.com
Massarelli Scores in Bobcats' Road Loss at Yale in OT
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Emilia Massarelli scored the Bobcats' lone goal but it wasn't enough, as Quinnipiac field hockey came up short on the road in overtime against Yale, 2-1, at Johnson Field on Sunday afternoon. SCORE. Yale 2, Quinnipiac 1 (OT) LOCATION. Johnson Field | New Haven, Conn.
gobobcats.com
Diaz and Tennon Tally 12 Kills Apiece in Bobcats' Loss at Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Alexandra Tennon and Aryanah Diaz tallied 12 kills apiece for the Bobcats, but it wasn't enough as the Quinnipiac volleyball program was downed by Fairfield on the road, 3-0, Saturday afternoon inside of the Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Recreation Complex. LOCATION. Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Recreation...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats' Hot Start Powers Exhibition Win over University of Toronto
HAMDEN, Conn. — The No. 7 Quinnipiac men's hockey team scored the first three goals of the night en route to a 4-2 victory over the University of Toronto in the first of two exhibition matches this weekend at M&T Bank Arena. CJ McGee was one of four goal-scorers...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Set for MAAC Road Match Against Fairfield on Saturday
Hamden, CT – Quinnipiac women's soccer open up October on the road as they head to Fairfield, Conn. to take on the Stags in a 1 p.m. matchup on Saturday, October 1. The Bobcats enter at 7-1-1 overall since defeating Siena, 7-1, in their last time out on Sept. 28.
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Tied For Second After Day One at Navy Fall Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Quinnipiac women's golf sits tied in second place out of 15 teams after day one at the Navy Fall Invitational held at the Naval Academy Golf Course in Annapolis on Saturday. QU ended the first day of the tournament tied for second place among 15 teams...
gobobcats.com
Starr Leads Bobcats at Paul Short Invitational
Bethlehem, PA. – Quinnipiac men's cross country competed at the Paul Short Run on Friday, as Cam Starr finished with the best time for the Bobcats to lead the way. The Bobcats finished 39th overall out of 45 participating teams in the Men's College Brown 8k. Cam Starr was...
gobobcats.com
Quinnipiac (8-1-1, 4-0-0)-VS-Fairfield (8-3-0, 3-1-0)
There were no penalties in this game. Clock QUI Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score FFD Score Play. 02:59 Shot by FFD Scott, Elle, out right. 04:54 Offside against Fairfield. 13:20 Corner kick [13:20]. 14:35 Corner kick [14:35]. 15:09 Shot by FFD Klarmann, Reagan, bottom center, Team save.
darientimes.com
Darien football runs over Warde behind 188 yards from Wilson
FAIRFIELD — The Darien football team hasn’t exactly been the familiar old Blue Wave so far this season. So it was a bit jarring when Darien took yet another hit, a punch in the mouth if you will, when Warde opened Friday night’s game with a long touchdown strike.
gobobcats.com
Fairfield (5-5-0, 1-1-0)-VS-Quinnipiac (6-3-1, 1-1-0)
GOAL by QUI Bercedo, David Assist by Stjernegaard, Alexander and Smith, Jared. Clock FFD Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score QUI Score Play. 02:41 Shot by QUI Holle, Alex, bottom left, saved by Anderson, James. 02:55 Foul on Bercedo, David. 07:59 Yellow card on QUI Pinto, Joao. 07:59...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Another Football Fight
2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
NewsTimes
Higher costs and schedule changes: CT high school teams struggle with bus issues
The Killingly High School cross country team had a meet in Stonington earlier this month scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. With only one bus available to make the drive, the team left the school on a Wednesday at noon. “They arrived 3 hours and 15 minutes before their meet,”...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
NBC Connecticut
Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic Held in Farmington
As we head into the colder months, it's important to stay on top of your health. People were doing that on Saturday at a drive-up flu shot clinic in Farmington. Drivers didn't even have to leave their seats. They just had to roll down their window, roll up their sleeve and get their vaccine.
Yale Daily News
Shot fired near Toad’s Place
A single shot rang out on York Street at 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. In a timely warning alert to the University, Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell wrote that the shooter hopped into the passenger side of a white Volkswagen Jetta. The driver sped off, fleeing north on York Street and turning left onto Tower Parkway. New Haven police are investigating the incident.
The possibilities for Shore Line East
Shore Line East is eyeing an expansion into Rhode Island, but it has always operated at a huge loss compared to Metro-North's New Haven Line.
Car crashes into News 8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into News 8/WTNH’s own building Sunday morning in New Haven. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets, according to New Haven police. After taking down a one-way sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car crashed into one of the […]
